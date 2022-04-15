HINSDALE — There is a lot of history and lore surrounding the Keller Hill area of Hinsdale and thanks to William Wesler, who lived almost 200 years ago, and Hinsdale Historian Stephan Clute, we can know some of what the area was like back then.
While the 1820 census doesn’t show a Keller family, by the 1830 census, a Christopher Keller owned a 100-acre lot — hence Keller Hill Road.
“When they arrived the hand of man had hardly made a mark on this wilderness,” wrote Wesler. “Wolves and panthers were so numerous, a bounty of $5 for each wolf or panther scalp was approved at the first town meeting. Places like Wolf Creek and Wolf Run still reflect these earlier times.”
The Keller Hill community had a school at one point for the children of farmers who worked the land. Wesler was instrumental in forming the school as a result of a meeting with locals on April 11, 1832.
Earlier this month, Clute and some historical society members and other amateur sleuths went on a hunt for stones in the off-the-beaten-path Keller Hill Cemetery. Records include photos that had last been taken of the cemetery in 1993, as well as a description from past historian Lila Cooper. She wrote that the site was owned by Pat Marciniak and the house is south of the site.
“The stones are embedded in the ground in a hap hazard manner,” with the names of Ward Masiker, Marietta Fuller, Mary Emily Fuller and Emily, and one footstone engraved WM.
“After a few minutes explaining and showing pictures, we scattered in search of hidden headstones,” Clute said. “First a foundation stone was discovered, further poking around found one, then another and another headstone. Before long, we uncovered several headstones. We all wondered how many people were actually buried under our feet. Along with that talk, how many people were buried under our feet without money to purchase a headstone?”
Wesler’s letters also mentioned the local Seneca population.
“Keller Hill was along the land route the Iroquois Indians used between the Genesee and Allegany Rivers. Not unusual for settlers to see Indians passing through, but they were no longer a threat. However, they did sometimes enter people’s houses in the cold weather, a startling and unnerving experience.
“The Indians wanted to warm themselves by the fire and get food. The households that responded with calmness, no show of fear, and accommodations by offering food and warmth, found the Indians would leave without incident. Nearby was the natural oil spring, so revered by the Indians that it was eventually made part of their reservation.”
While standing at Town Line Road next to cemetery, Clute said he got to wondering how far it was from the Oil Spring Reservation. Referring to a topographical map, Clute found it “showed a straight line running north to intersect Oil Spring, a bit more than two miles away, so I have little doubt that Town or County Line Road, between the towns of Hinsdale and Cuba was a path used by the (Senecas). … Until I read the ‘Keller Hill Community’ papers, I never knew an Indian path or trail was so close, I expected through the Haskell or Hinsdale Valleys, but I never thought of Oil Spring being the end destination for many (Senecas).”