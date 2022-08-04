CUBA — Historic Songs of New York state with Dave Ruch will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Cuba Circulating Library.
This performance includes lively presentations of songs and ditties from all corners of the Empire State collected through considerable research and interpreted for all to enjoy. The event is free. No registration required.
Ruch specializes in historical and traditional music from New York — Erie Canal songs, Adirondack ballads, Native American chants, Great Lakes ditties and other forgotten music from New York’s farms, battlefields, lumber camps and kitchens.
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.