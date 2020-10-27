OLEAN — It’s been 30 years since the city of Olean took title to the historic Fannie E. Bartlett House.
And while it’s not the celebration officials wanted, they’re doing their best to mark the occasion.
On Friday, officials gathered for the formal unveiling of a historic marker at the Queen Anne-style home, at the corner of North Second and Laurens streets.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that the marker is yet another way to help Oleanders understand their history.
“It’s another piece of history being preserved in Olean,” he said. “My great-great-great grandchildren will be able to enjoy Olean’s past.”
“I’m so glad to have it,” said city Historian Dave Deckman, who also serves as director of the facility under the city’s Youth and Recreation Department.
Deckman said the driving force was Gail Feuchter, events and marketing coordinator for the facility, who was able to go after the grant this spring due to closures from COVID-19.
“It was really difficult because that’s when everything was shut down,” Fleuchter added.
“There is nothing she can’t do, and the things she does are laudable,” Deckman said.
In addition, Deckman thanked Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy, Olean Historic Society President Steve Teachman, and board member Louise Keonig for their assistance.
Fleuchter said the funds for the sign came from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Roadside Marker Grant Program.
It is not the first marker on city property funded by the foundation. In 2017, a marker indicating Lincoln Park’s role in the women’s suffrage movement was dedicated thanks to the foundation.
Fleuchter said the marker was just one of the ways she hoped to celebrate the facility’s 30th year of operations.
“I had so many events planned this year in recognition of this that had to be canceled because of COVID,” said Fleuchter.
Visitors may still visit the house, she said, and volunteers will still help decorate the rooms inside for the annual Victorian Christmas.
“I’m going to focus more on the exterior of the house this year — so people can drive by,” she said, but rooms will still be trimmed as in years past.
The Queen Anne-style house was originally built in 1881 by George Foreman, and purchased in 1891 by Frank and Fannie Bartlett for $15,000 — close to half a million dollars in today’s money. The house features nine rooms decorated in turn-of-the-century Victoriana and seven fireplaces, each different in design and composition. The house is part of the Oak Hill Park Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.
The city took title in 1990. In 1998, conversion of the old carriage house to the Olean Point Museum was completed.
Reopening in the summer under Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, the facility is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.