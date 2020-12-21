GOWANDA — Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater is hosting a streaming performance through Jan. 12 from the nearly restored theater.
“We are all aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on our lives, businesses and performance venues,” said Deb Harris, grant and project administrator.
“Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater is no exception,” Harris said. “The seats remain empty, but the utility bills continue to come.”
A special fundraising event was created by Gowanda native Jacob Swanson, a saxophonist, Harris said.
“Throughout November, Swanson spent time playing music in Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater,” she said. “The purpose was to create a prerecorded digital recital that would highlight the venue’s beautiful details as it nears restored completion,” Harris said.
Pairing music by Marc Mellits, Nathan Hall (also originally from Gowanda), Tristan Keuris, Alois Haba and Johann Sebastian Bach with scenes from around the Hollywood, the project strives to highlight the stunning architecture and design characteristics of the nearly century-old theater, she said.
The music is a collection of solo works Swanson has been playing since March when most live concerts were canceled or postponed. He uses the four most common voices in the saxophone family: soprano, alto, tenor and baritone.
“I wanted the program to be accessible while still inviting the audience to experience music they may be less familiar with,’ Swanson said.
“I specifically chose the two Bach pieces for the beginning and end because they have a comforting quality to them,” he said. “Bach’s musical language is strong and familiar and I find it universally glorious on all instruments – but especially the saxophone.”
Harris said the concert concert has been receiving enthusiast reviews:
Cleveland Classical calls Swanson’s performance ‘stellar’, and goes on to say, “What makes this performance more than a sonic experience, is the accompanying videography by Jill Swanson, Sarah Marchitelli and Jacob Swanson himself. The spectacular visual journey beautifully captures the architectural grandeur of the Historic Hollywood Theater.”
The digital concert runs through Jan. 12 with a $10 streaming ticket. Tickets and information can be found at www.gowandahollywoodtheater.com or www.jacobswanson.com.
All proceeds go to the continued restoration efforts of Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater.