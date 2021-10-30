Hinsdale third graders receive supplies from Redding Endowment Fund

HINSDALE — Thanks to the support the Redding Endowment Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, third graders at Hinsdale Central School had access to new books, STEM supplies, digital lessons and rewards when returning to school this year.
This year the Hinsdale school district received $396.73 for use in the district’s third-grade classrooms.
Christine Goodling put those funds to good use in her classroom, purchasing new picture books that demonstrate building a classroom community and civic duty.
Funds were also used to purchase STEM supplies that supplement the student’s reading to provide them with opportunities to creatively solve real-life problems.
Support from the Redding Fund also made possible the purchase of rewards for students exemplifying good character, hard work and goal achievement as well as the purchase of digital lessons that supplement literacy and math skills.
Dennis Redding established the Redding Endowment Fund to support causes loved by the Redding Family, including the Hinsdale Fire Department and third-grade classrooms at Hinsdale and Eastview Elementary School in Olean.
Grant money designated to the schools is used at the discretion of a third-grade teacher each year so that the money can be used to meet the needs of their classes and provide new learning opportunities to students.
Eastview Elementary and the Hinsdale Fire Department each also received grants of $396.74 this year.
Brian Crawford, Eastview Elementary principal, said grants from the Redding Fund helped purchase new books for the school’s book vending machine.
The machine distributes 20-50 books to students every week, so the Redding Fund support plays an important part in helping the school keep up with the demand of the students, who heavily utilize the machine, Crawford said.
The Hinsdale Maplehurst & Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department used this year’s grant funding to purchase supplies needed in emergency vehicles.
“This [support] allows our volunteers to continue to provide the best possible care to the residents of our fire district,” said Jeff VanDeCar, department treasurer.
CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit praised the impact of the Redding Endowment Fund.
“The Redding Endowment Fund provides annual support to three organizations that the Redding family really cares about,” Buchheit said. “And in the few years that the fund has existed, it has already made a difference for the fire department and the two schools, and most especially for those 3rd graders whose learning environments have been enriched.”
Donations can be made to the Redding Endowment Fund at cattfoundation.org or 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean.