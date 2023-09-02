HINSDALE — A changing of the guard took place at Hinsdale Central School this summer with Tiffany Giannicchi’s appointment as district superintendent, taking over for longtime superintendent Larry Ljungberg, who retired June 30.
“Hinsdale is where I started my career as an elementary teacher, and I am so grateful to be able to return to lead the district and partner with all of you,” she wrote in a statement on the district website.
Giannicchi, who most recently served in administrative roles at the Salamanca and Pioneer districts, graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1997. In her 25 years of education experience in Cattaraugus County, she has also worked in staff development and curriculum for Kindergarten through 12th grade and taught elementary- and secondary-level classes in both general and special education settings.
“Throughout my career in education, I have maintained the highest performance standards in all my experiences as an administrator and teacher, and I pride myself on building positive, trusting relationships with all stakeholders,” she said.
Along with Giannicchi, students will be greeted by a new principal when classes resume on Tuesday. Sara Centanni, a member of the Hinsdale staff for over 10 years, was appointed Interim Principal in July.
“I am excited to strengthen the relationships I have with all of you, your children and the Bobcat community,” Centanni said in a statement on the district website. “Please be assured that my leadership will be guided by transparency, collaboration and the focus always on the students.”
Giannicchi said the district held a successful summer academy program for students Pre-K through grade 12 for six weeks.
“Our students were engaged in lessons that sparked curiosity and included numerous hands-on activities and field trips aligned to their learning,” she said.
During the past week, the district had three full days of staff development, Giannicchi said, where staff received training, engaged in team building and worked in their new Professional Learning Communities (PLC) groups.
“Our Professional Learning Communities this year will be following the motto, ‘Doing it the Bobcat Way,’ with the goal to build trust, collaboration and leadership with staff and students in Pre-K through 12th grade,” she explained.
Each “Bobcat Den” — the district’s name for each PLC group — will consist of elementary and secondary teachers and students, Giannicchi said.
“Our older students will work with our younger students to learn character traits, create projects of their choice and showcase their new learning at monthly character education assemblies,” she added.
This upcoming school year, Hinsdale is looking forward to offering a variety of electives and college courses including Jamestown Community College courses in English, Intro to Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Algebra and Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, Personal Finance and Public Speaking as well as SUPA Economics.
“This year we will also be offering JCC PEP credits and courses through Houghton College,” Giannicchi said.
Some of the electives being offered include Western Civilization and Philosophy, Food and Nutrition, Marketing, Keyboarding, Fitness and Weight Room, Debate, Studio Art, Clay Art, Concert Band, Vocal Ensemble, Varsity Singers, Creative Writing/Stagecraft, Robotics 1 and 2 and Guitar.
Going into the new school year, Giannichi’s goal is to provide the best possible learning experiences for the students and to foster a loving, kind and inclusive environment for all. She said she’s determined to work closely with staff, students and the community on creating a school culture that inspires and motivates.
“Together, we will continue to prioritize academic achievement, school safety, personalized learning and family engagement,” Giannicchi said. “I look forward to seeing and socializing with you at school events, learning about your family and, most of all, assisting you with anything you might need to have a successful school year.”