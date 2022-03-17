HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Central School principal has been placed on administrative leave, district officials announced Thursday.
Laurie Cuddy, who serves as principal for all grades in the Hinsdale district, appeared to make a demeaning comment about two students during a live talent show held March 10 via Zoom.
In a statement, Superintendent Larry Ljungberg said Cuddy had been placed on administrative leave, adding the district does not tolerate or condone comments of this nature.
“We are working to resolve this matter, pending the outcome of the district’s investigation,” he said.
Announcement of Cuddy being placed on leave posted on the district’s official Facebook page had been deleted by Thursday.
Multiple sources claim Cuddy made comments about the students’ weight and their performances during the talent show.
The incident comes roughly six months after Joel Whitcher, former co-principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School, was placed on administrative leave after a series of videos showing the principal preaching as pastor at the Fresh Fire Worship Center were shared on Facebook in mid-September.
In the videos, Whitcher made comments on religion, sexual identity, politics, COVID-19 and mental health, among others. Dozens of community members had been attending school board meetings weekly to voice their thoughts on the matter, some in support of Whitcher’s personal views and others in opposition of his comments.
The Olean school board accepted Whitcher’s resignation on Nov. 10.