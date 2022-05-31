HINSDALE — A Hinsdale man was held after an arrest Monday on kidnapping and assault charges.
Olean-based New York State Police charged Frank Scarpa, 59, with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, following a 911 call at around 9 p.m. Monday evening at the Hinsdale Crosby Mart. Troopers accuse Scarpa of going to a 34-year-old victim’s house at 4:15 p.m., where he assaulted the victim. Troopers said he then forced the victim to another location, tied them to a chair, and continued to assault them with multiple objects. He then left the victim unattended, and the victim escaped and went to the Crosby Mart to call for help.
The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation sought a search warrant and searched the location, finding evidence to charge Scarpa. Troopers said the investigation is continuing, and the motive and any connection between Scarpa and the victim were not released.
Scarpa was arraigned in the town of Portville Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.
The NYSP Forensic Identification Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.