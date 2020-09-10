OLEAN -- A Hinsdale man in jail awaiting court after police say they found him with a car and guns reported stolen in Cuba.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies reported the arrest of Derek Tyler Lockwood, 30, of 3825 Heddon Hollow Road, on charges of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.
Cuba police reported Wednesday morning that a 1970 Ford Mustang had been stolen from a business in the village, as well as eight shotguns used by the youth trap shooting program from the Cuba Rod and Gun Club.
Lockwood was identified by Olean city police after the vehicle was spotted at 109 Jefferson St. Deputies reported he was also found in possession of two shotguns matching those reported stolen from the Cuba Rod and Gun Club.
The third-degree charge is for the motor vehicle, while the fourth-degree charges are for each shotgun found.
Deputies reported he was arraigned by New York State Police for charges in the towns of Portville and Hinsdale. Bail was set in each township at $20,000.
More charges are pending.
"We will be lodging charges as well. I don’t want to comment on what charges until we officially issue them," said Cuba Police Chief Dustin Burch.
The chief also praised the officers involved in the investigation, noting blowback nationwide against law enforcement following highly publicized deaths in cities this year has made even local officers feel like they are "under attack."
"The Olean Police Department and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office as well as the New York State Police all worked very well with us and they are all very professional agencies. We are thankful for their assistance. Because of them we were able to give good news to the victims of this crime," the chief said.