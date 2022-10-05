HINSDALE — No injuries were reported after flames consumed a residence in the town of Hinsdale Wednesday morning, resulting in the total loss of the structure despite the efforts of multiple fire departments.
The first call reporting the blaze at 3383 Pennsylvania Road came in at about 9:40 a.m. Chief Kelly Karst of the Hinsdale Fire Department said the two-story house was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later.
Karst said that a man who lived in the house was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when he woke up to the smell of smoke. “He was the sole occupant and was able to escape,” the chief added.
The blaze was so advanced when firefighters arrived, Karst said crews could not make an interior attack.
“We used Allegany’s water tower ladder and that put out the bulk of the fire,” he said.
Water was supplied from a dry hydrant on Route 16 North near the SPCA and the hydrant system in the hamlet.
“The fire was so advanced and the house was collapsed,” Karst added. “The town of Hinsdale was gracious enough to bring their excavator down and pull the house apart so we could extinguish the fire safely without putting people inside.”
The scene was cleared soon after 4 p.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the property is owned by Elizabeth Miller. The home was one of two dwellings on the property, the other being a single-wide trailer that was undamaged. The entire property is assessed at $140,000.
The Cattaraugus County fire investigators and District 4 Deputy Coordinator were called to the scene, Karst said. The cause of the fire was unknown by press time Wednesday.
“There was so much damage at the scene, at this time it’s undetermined,” Karst said.
Firefighter crews from Hinsdale, Allegany, Ischua, Westons Mills, Portville and the town of Olean assisted at the scene, Karst said. Allegany EMS provided rehab operations.
National Grid was at the scene to turn off electricity to both the house and trailer, Karst said. The Red Cross had been called to assist the residents.
“(Both residences) were supplied by the same power source, so when National Grid disconnected the power there was no way to give it back,” the chief added.
Karst said there was an unfortunate delay in response time because so many area volunteer departments are low on members.
“That’s probably the biggest thing we struggled with today — and every fire for that matter,” he said. “The ambulance service across the country is struggling immensely, and so is the fire service.”
The Olean City Fire Department also brought to the scene some of its new recruits to help assist the other departments, Karst said.
“They came out to see how the rural firefighting operations work,” he said. “It was good to see them.”