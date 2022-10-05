House fire Wednesday morning in Hindale

Firefighters from several area agencies Wednesday morning responded to a structure fire at 3383 Pennsylvania Road in the town of Hinsdale. Shown are Weston Mills firefighters continuing to douse the burned home.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

HINSDALE — No injuries were reported after flames consumed a residence in the town of Hinsdale Wednesday morning, resulting in the total loss of the structure despite the efforts of multiple fire departments.

The first call reporting the blaze at 3383 Pennsylvania Road came in at about 9:40 a.m. Chief Kelly Karst of the Hinsdale Fire Department said the two-story house was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later.

