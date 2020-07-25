HINSDALE — After unearthing a nearly half-century-old time capsule Saturday afternoon, members of the Hinsdale Bicentennial Committee were still waiting to determine some of its contents.
On Saturday, Hinsdale held a small celebration of the town’s 200th birthday. While most of the year-long scheduled bicentennial activities were canceled due to the pandemic, Hinsdale still marked the milestone year by digging up a time capsule and hosting a chicken barbecue, put on by the Bicentennial Committee and Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department.
Before digging out the capsule, which had already been located using a backhoe, town supervisor Jeff VanDeCar and town historian Steve Clute both addressed the crowd to discuss Hinsdale’s history. George Fillgrove, an employee of state senator George Borrello’s office, read a proclamation from the senator marking the town’s bicentennial.
The small concrete box, painted red, was underground in Hinsdale’s town park for 44 years, after it was buried during a 1976 celebration of the United States’ Bicentennial.
Inside, Clute and VanDeCar found a 48-star American flag, a $2 bill and some coins from the country’s bicentennial. But other items, including apparent papers or photographs, saw water damage and could not be cleanly removed from the box.
“It was kind of neat,” VanDeCar said of the capsule. “We had no idea what was going to be in there or whatever. The box seemed to be sealed pretty well. I was kind of surprised. It wasn't standing water in there, but it's very damp. So we'll let it dry out and I suggested going to talk to the county historian and see if there's a way we can peel some of that stuff apart.”
VanDeCar wasn’t sure what the papers included.
“There's a stack of papers there, looks like some pictures in there,” he said. “There were some coins and a box that looked like it was duct-taped closed. There's something in there but I couldn't see what it is. I wanted to try to leave the box intact, so maybe if it dries out a little bit it might harden up again.”
Some of the community members on hand Saturday said they remembered the 1976 celebrations. Anna Hurlburt, a 1947 Hinsdale Central School graduate, said she helped put the capsule together at the time.
"It's hard to remember what to recall," Hurlburt admitted, "but I remember the flag was in there and some coins, but I don't remember what they were. That's a long time ago."
Chuck Struble, who helped with the dig on Saturday, said he took part in other activities back in 1976 during America’s bicentennial.
“I wasn't part of the burying, but I was part of the other activities that went on that weekend,” Struble said. “I've been a part of the 150th, the 175th and 200th anniversary of the town, and I managed to go to college and graduate in between.
”I'm really interested in the stuff that's wet and needs (to dry out). Some of it's got dates that go back to the 1800s.”
Clue said the $2 bill and coins should “certainly” be salvageable from the capsule. He also wasn’t sure what to make of the damaged papers.
“I can’t even guess,” he said. “There was a note on there, but you couldn’t read it. There’s things behind there but I’m afraid if you peel it apart, it might make it worse.”
Clute said he thinks the capsule could include items from the town’s first 100 years, as there were no documented celebrations before the 1970s.
“In a nutshell, I guess the humidity and the water sort of permeated through there,” he added. “The flag certainly has symbolic reasons and they tried their best at the time. All the things, I’ve looked back, there was never a celebration for the first 100 years of Hinsdale, back in 1920. I don’t know if it was still happy at the end of the Civil War (before the town’s 50th anniversary) or the flu that came through in 1918.”
There’s also the chance of finding another capsule, one day. Clute said a 1995 capsule, from the town’s sesquicentennial, could not be found, either in front or behind a memorial in the town park. They couldn’t risk taking the backhoe too close to a gas line behind the memorial.
“Some said it was behind, some said it was in front, but there was a gas line put in a number of years ago and they might have unearthed it then,” Clute said. “Of course there’s a water line in front of it, so you never know. Maybe 100 years from now they’ll dig up that one.”