HINSDALE — The 28 members Hinsdale Central School’s Class of 2021 were honored during in-school activities Thursday afternoon.
Principal Laurie Cuddy said the yearly event included a photo session with the seniors followed by a gathering of the entire school — faculty, staff and students — in a large, street-blocked oval. Each senior was announced, along with their future plans.
Then there was a parade in which the seniors walked along the line and were greeted by the entire school community.
“It was a great time for all and we were very happy to be getting some normalcy,” Cuddie said in noting the ability to conduct such an event due to reduced COVID-19 restrictions.
Graduation day for the class is June 25.