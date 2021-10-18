HINSDALE — Hinsdale Central School celebrated its first in-person homecoming festivities since the pandemic began, with a week’s activities earlier this month.
On Oct. 1, students participated in class competitions on the new soccer field as well as the annual Powder Puff football game between the junior and senior classes — the seniors were again victorious this year with a rout of the juniors.
The evening ended with a bonfire, built by athletic director Mark T. Crino and superintendent Larry Ljungberg on the outfield of the baseball field.
Homecoming Day featured the modified girls and varsity boys soccer teams and the modified and varsity volleyball teams. The Varsity boys went into double-overtime to tie Houghton Academy in a close game. The varsity girls volleyball team defeated Archbishop Walsh Academy in a 4-1 match.
Crino said all events were well-attended and “it was great to see a sense of normalcy back at school.”
In addition, during halftime of boys soccer game, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facilities. Ljungberg gave a quick synopsis of the project, which included a new soccer field, scoreboard, outdoor educational facility, new dugouts for the baseball and softball fields, new athletic storage space and new security equipment.
In attendance were board of education members Jennifer Howell, Jodi Noll, Erin Keim, John Fitzpatrick and Nanci Hurlburt. Also in attendance were Cattaraugus County Legislator Kip Morrow of District 7; Julie Schmidt, a representative of state Sen. George Borello; and Ron Brown and Joe Noll, Hinsdale deputy town supervisors.
The ribbon was cut by the team captains of the varsity soccer teams, Christy Childs, Fran Childs, Isaac Howell and Tucker Schwartz.
On that Saturday evening, the homecoming dance took place under the mezzanine of the school. Crino said it was the first outdoor homecoming dance that anyone could remember, and it was called a great success, with 138 students attending.
Crino thanked school staff and volunteers for the work that went into the dance and homecoming festivities.
“Mrs. Fair as always was very instrumental in orchestrating the class activities, powder puff game and homecoming dance,” he said. “She had a great group of teachers assisting this year. Thanks go out to Miss Malia, Mrs. Parr, Mr. and Mrs. Pfeil, Mr. and Mrs. Campbell, Mrs. Glover, Mr. Cuddy, Mrs. Layman, Mr. Norris and Mrs. Cashimere.”
A special thank you also went out to Kelly Karst and the Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department. Crino said firefighters come every year and assure the safety of all bonfire participants. The district also thanked Burt Young Sales and Service for the donation of the pallets used for the bonfire.
Congratulations also was given to the boys varsity soccer team on winning the D2 league championship. The team’s first sectional game is at 6 p.m. on Hinsdale’s new soccer field.