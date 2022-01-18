Reviewing local municipal websites highlighted the various ways local governments use to inform their residents and visitors. However, some were more noteworthy than others — for better or for worse.
The Town of Leon hosts one of the most in-compliance municipal websites. But strangely, most town residents have no way to regularly see it.
According to the homepage of the website, 76% of the community belongs to the Old Order Amish — a group defined by their religious affiliation that routinely rejects many modern conveniences such as electricity and certainly computers.
It’s an image — literally — on which town officials focus the website. Greeting visitors to the page is a silhouette of a horse-drawn wagon, similar to those used by many in the town’s Amish community. The website also notes the history of the town, and offers links to tourism sites like the New York Amish Trail and local businesses catering to Amish community-related tourism.
But the Amish may be on to something — simple can work, such is the case at the village of Almond’s website.
At first glance, the village website appears to be a straight-forward single-page site listing village officials and office hours. However, hidden behind the only link on the page is a full list of agenda and ancillary documents for the most recent village board meeting. Thus, it is the most simple municipal website that is still in compliance with the various Open Meeting Law changes.
While updating websites can be difficult, time-consuming or expensive, most municipal websites are updated at least to reflect new government officials taking office or to update broken links.
But sometimes websites are built and then neglected, allowed to languish without updates. The most out-of-date town website has not been touched in almost 12 years. In March 2010, the town of Wirt in Allegany County stopped updating its website, built on a free Wordpress blogging platform. It remains the only official website to be found for the town of around 1,050 people.
On the flip side, some websites are updated daily.
The city of Olean deserves mention as having the most up-to-date and extensive municipal website. The city is also one of the few local municipalities to have a full-time IT staff, and departments regularly update documents from Public Works requests for proposals to activity calendars at the John J. Ash Community Center.
Documents leading up to Common Council meetings, however, are typically not included online beforehand. Officials have been receptive to media requests for documents.
But city officials are hoping to move forward with a complete overhaul of the website this year, noting the age of the website leaves the design outdated and not optimized for mobile devices.
More features are also planned. Not only will the same documents be available, but online submissions for everything from a building permit to a home sidewalk grant application are also on the table.