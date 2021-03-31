OLEAN — Higher revenue estimates due to sales taxes and municipal aid should help balance the city budget, but losses to water revenue mean higher rates are likely.
During discussions of the Common Council’s finance committee on Tuesday, Mayor Bill Aiello and city Auditor Fred Saradin reported adjustments to the mayor’s proposed budget will restore aid from the state government that is expected to be included in the state budget.
Aid from the federal government in the most recent COVID-19 relief package totals $1.47 million for the city directly, as well as aid for the state that should allow cuts to the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program, the Consolidated Streets and Highways Improvement Program and other infrastructure funding the mayor expected the city to lose when he released his tentative $25.68 million 2021-22 budget in February.
“It’s looking good at this point that AIM funds will be restored,” he said, as well as funds for the PAVE-NY and Bridge NY programs that were originally slated to be cut.
Saradin said it will be two to four weeks before a complete picture of how aid will improve becomes visible.
Also helping the budget process are relatively stable sales tax figures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdowns in 2020.
“Through March, our sales tax revenue was down 1.38% — and that is really a spectacular godsend,” Saradin said. “A year ago, we were wondering if it was going to be off 10%, 20%, 25%.
“I think there’s some real positive activity that’s going to happen with sales tax revenue,” he added, with demand for gasoline also expected to bring in more revenue.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that e-commerce replaced many in-person sales due to the pandemic — while not helpful to local businesses, online purchases almost always are taxed and the funds disbursed to the city like in-person sales.
Finance Committee Chairman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that three stimulus checks have also helped, with residents making purchases on taxable items.
The state budget is due April 1, a deadline Aiello said is almost certain to pass without a final spending plan in Albany.
NOT ALL IS looking great in terms of revenue, officials said, as the end of manufacturing at Siemens in North Olean looms. The shutdown is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022. As a result, aldermen said they agreed with recommendations to raise water and sewer rates to compensate for lost revenue from the plant.
Saradin said the plant is billed between $200,000 and almost $400,000 a year for city water usage, as well as $50,000 to $80,000 a year for sewer usage. While the sewer usage is relatively minor in terms of the $4 million sewer budget, the revenues for water represent between 3% to almost 8% of all water revenue received by the city annually.
Saradin proposed a 2% increase in water rates — up from 1.5% proposed in February — as well as a 2% increase in sewer fees that, as production winds down at the plant over several years, will cover the gaps in revenues. That does not include any new users that may start purchasing water from the city, such as the 90-room Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel set to open in April or any future tenants at the Siemens site.
“That could soften the blow,” Saradin said.
Witte noted that unlike property taxes, nonprofits like hospitals, schools and churches pay water bills, spreading the burden among more customers than taxes alone.
Under the city charter and state law, the city is not required to hold a public hearing on budgets, but must hold a public hearing on water and sewer rate changes.
COUNCIL MEMBERS offered several changes to the mayor’s budget.
Suggestions for cuts by aldermen included:
- Holding off on funds for a revaluation project, concrete apron repairs at the city’s fire stations, and bumper cars for the youth and rec program
- Reducing funds for HVAC upgrades at the Central Fire Station.
Several suggestions for additional spending included:
- $15,000 to upgrade the city’s website.
- $30,000 to renew the city’s sidewalk program, where the city and residents split the cost for replacing residential sidewalks.
- $50,000 to a capital fund to purchase wheelchair-accessible play equipment for city playgrounds.
- $50,000 to pay off over-budget capital projects
The mayor agreed to some of the suggestions, adding he would take others to discuss with department heads.
Officials expect to vote on the city’s budget at the regular meeting April 13, two days before the statutory deadline. The budget year begins June 1.