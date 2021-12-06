Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected this afternoon and early evening have National Grid putting its crews on standby in Upstate New York.
The high wind warning from the National Weather Service in Buffalo is for Cattaraugus, Allegany, Livingston and Ontario counties.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result, the NWS said.
National Grid is increasing staffing, extending evening and overnight work shifts and closely monitoring Upstate’s weather, officials said. A wintry mix of precipitation across portions of Upstate were also possible through tonight.
National Grid increased its statewide field force to include more than 2,300 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers.
Wintry weather is also possible in Western New York later in the week as colder temperatures will move into the region. The high today will be close to 50 but temperatures will drop to the low 20s early Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs both days close to 30.