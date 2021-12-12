Windy weather from the storm system that spurred the deadly Midwest tornadoes knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Western New York on Saturday.
The National Weather Service reported gusts of more than 70 mph in several counties, including Erie, Niagara and Genesee.
A high wind warning was issued for the area from 1:55 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts reached 53 mph in Delevan and 45 mph in Olean. In Wellsville, gusts reached 51.
Trees and utility wires were reported down. In Buffalo, a tree fell on two houses and another fell on a vehicle, the Buffalo News reported. A person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. There were no immediate reports of other serious injuries.
National Grid reported that they had 2,913 line, tree, service workers from New York state, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Ontario, committed for repair and restoration.
National Grid reported nearly 100,000 outages Saturday night, including more than 41,000 in Erie and Niagara counties.
“Everyone had power outages (across the region),” said Aaron Reynolds, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
According to the National Grid outage map, there were just nine customers (out of 7,096) in Allegany County, and 49 customers (out of 31,959) in Cattaraugus County, that were impacted by outages caused by the storm.
Repairs in Allegany County were expected to be completed by 11 p.m. Sunday and those outages in Cattaraugus County should be up and running by 6 p.m. today.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she ordered emergency assets deployed, including generators to run traffic signals, in western and northern parts of the state. New York’s emergency operations center was activated to monitor conditions.
Meanwhile, the Weather Service said several cities in New York saw record high temperatures on Saturday. Temperatures hit 67 in both New York City and Buffalo, breaking records set in 1971 and 1899, respectively.
“It’s going to stay mainly clear, partly sunny,” Reynolds said. “Tomorrow into Wednesday will be gradually a little warm, into the mid-40s and in the 30s at night.
There’s a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday, when temperatures through Thursday are expected to reach a high in the mid-50s. Lows Wednesday will only drop about 10 degrees, staying in the mid-40s.
“The first honest chance of showers comes with a cold front Thursday into Friday and turning cooler,” Reynolds said. The low Thursday are expected to stay in the mid-30s.