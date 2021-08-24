WELLSVILLE — High water from drenching rains over the last several weeks gave the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation a chance to see its decades-old flood prevention work in action.
At Monday night’s village board meeting, Bill Whitfield, the soon-to-retire superintendent of public works, told members that the flood-prevention project done in the late 1970s stood up to the recent high water and got high marks from the Corps of Engineers and the DEC after their inspection late last week.
“The water was high enough that they were able to see how the project functions. And it functions fine. We got high marks,” Whitfield told the board, explaining that during past inspections the river and creek were never high enough to determine the functionality of the work. When the project was underway the river and creek were deepened and widened.
Whitfield said that the only matter of concern from the inspection was the growth of vegetation within the riprap and vegetation in the waterway, both of which are a DEC project.
A new potential stream of revenue was briefly discussed by the trustees, concerning the sale of marijuana within the village. The board received information from Police Chief Tim O’Grady concerning the need for the board to address the local opt-out section of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act passed by the state in March.
According to information from the the state Office of Cannabis Management, “Cities, towns and villages can Opt-out of allowing adult use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses from locating within their jurisdictions however, municipalities cannot opt-out of adult use legalization. Possession and use of cannabis by adults 21-years of age or older is legal in New York State.
“To Opt-out of allowing adult use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses a municipality must pass a local law by December 31st, 2021. This means that if a municipality has already passed a local law or resolution prohibiting adult-use cannabis licensees from operating in its jurisdiction, the municipality will have to pass a new local law conforming to the opt-out requirements outlined in the MRTA if the municipality still chooses to opt-out.
If a municipality does not opt out by Dec. 31, the municipality will be unable to opt out at a future date. However, at any time a municipality may opt back in to allow adult use retail dispensaries and or on-site consumption licenses by repealing the local law which established the prohibition.
O’Grady let the board members know that a Zoom meeting is being offered by the MRTA to the municipalities in order to clarify the legislation.
Mayor Randy Shayler said, “I think we need to get as much information as possible about this before we make any decisions,” and urged trustees to tune into the upcoming Zoom session.
In brief discussion, Trustee Mike Roeske mentioned that such dispensaries might bring a boon to downtown businesses.
“When they come here, they’ll want to shop for other things at our local businesses and gas stations,” he said. Board members tentatively agreed and said they would tune into the meeting.
In other action the board approved the resignations of three firefighters and approved the application of Noah Greene to the Dyke Street Engine Company. It also approved a request from the Grant Duke Hose Company to hold its sixth annual Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 27 at the fire hall.
The board also approved several new hires, including Craig Smith as a part-time/on call HMEO for hauling leachate and Robert Lynch as a crossing guard.
Brent Roberts was promoted to water supervisor-grade 12 and Tina Jackson was hired as a part-time cleaner at the municipal building and the police department.
At the next meeting of the board on Sept. 13, members will discuss use of the American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The village has received an additional $1,824 from the state to add to the $223,446 federal funds that were received in July.