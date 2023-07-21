OLEAN — What did a governor and his wife wear almost 120 years ago? Visit the displays at the Fannie E. Bartlett House to find out.
Gail Feuchter, events and decorating coordinator at the facility, said the inaugural suit of Gov. Frank Higgins in 1905, as well as three dresses worn by his wife, Catherine Corinne Noble Higgins, are on display at the facility through the end of the month.
Feuchter uncovered the clothes in a closet in the house some time ago, after years of searching by staff and volunteers.
“They were up on the top shelf — and they weighed a ton,” Feuchter said, adding the clothes had been packed away in acid-free paper and were unmolested by insects. “It’s hard to imagine those are almost 120 years old.
“I was getting ready for the fashion show (held in June with 47 participants), and I saw that box,” Feuchter said, adding it made sense to get them on mannequins for visitors to see.
While looking great on display, Feuchter said care is needed with the fragile historic artifacts.
“Just hanging on the mannequin, they start tearing,” she said, adding ginger handling — and as little movement as possible — has been key to preserving the clothes.
Stopping by the house to visit the clothes were Frank Higgins and Tracey Spears — the great-great-grandchildren of the governor.
“They look a lot different than they did when we pulled them out of boxes as kids,” Spears said.
“I used to wear one of these hats, and used it for Halloween,” Higgins said.
Higgins said he inquired about the clothes in recent years, knowing his grandmother had donated them, but no one seemed to know where they were.
“I figured they were gone or scrapped for the fabric or in the trash,” he said, pleased that they had been preserved and displayed. “I’m surprised the moths didn’t get them.”
The clothes will remain on display through the end of the month, Feuchter said, and then they will go back into storage. The house is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, as well by special appointment and for event rentals. For more information, call 372-5642.
Born in Rushford on Aug. 18, 1856, the future Gov. Higgins grew up in Poughkeepsie and he moved to Michigan in 1875. He returned to the area in 1879 to join his father’s company. Entering politics, he was elected in 1893 to the State Senate, and represented Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties from 1894-1902. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1902, under Benjamin B. Odell Jr. Odell did not run again in 1904, and Higgins received the nomination and won the election.
Throughout his term he was in poor health, and Higgins did not run again. He died Feb. 12, 1907, in Olean, and is buried in Mount View Cemetery.
OTHER ADDITIONS to the facility this summer include a pair of kitchens — one for display, one for real life.
“I’ve had that wish to put those kitchens there for many years,” Feuchter said, adding the campus had raised enough money through rental fees and events to fund the efforts.
The vintage kitchen is in the rear of the house, a room most recently used as the city historian’s office, Feuchter said. Furniture is being added to represent a kitchen of the era. After the house was purchased by the Bartletts, a renovation was conducted and the kitchen moved to the basement of the house — out of the way and inaccessible for modern visitors to the facility.
The heart of the vintage kitchen is a period-correct stove with ovens.
“I picked it up for $200 on Facebook Marketplace,” she said, adding hours of elbow grease removed significant rust to get it ready for display.
In a room off the vintage kitchen will be a modern one, with space to prepare or ready food for events. Volunteer efforts are installing kitchen cabinets, and new appliances were recently acquired to outfit the room.
“That will make it better for when we rent it out for weddings, bridal showers, that sort of thing,” Feuchter said.
Upcoming events include the Pie on the Porch on Aug. 12, and the Fall Psychic Fair on Sept. 30.
“October is when we start decorating for Christmas,” Feuchter said, with many decorated Christmas trees continuing a tradition at the house.
The kickoff for the Victorian Christmas is Nov. 24, during the Santa Claus Lane celebration. Santa Claus will make his annual visit to the house on Dec. 2.
The Queen Anne-style house was originally built in 1881 by George Foreman, and purchased in 1891 by Frank and Fannie Bartlett for $15,000 — over half a million dollars in today’s money. The house features nine rooms decorated in turn-of-the-century Victoriana and seven fireplaces, each different in design and composition.
The Bartlett family donated the house to Cattaraugus County in 1929, serving as the home for various county agencies for decades. The city took title to the property in 1990. The house is part of the Oak Hill Park Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.
In 1998, conversion of the old carriage house to the Olean Point Museum was completed.