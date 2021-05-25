OLEAN — Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians are reaching out for help in rebuilding the Irish Famine Memorial of the Southern Tier after its destruction March 28 in War Veterans Park.
“We had a lot of people reach out to us but there was a lot to figure out,” said Dan Dougherty, a Hibernian and member of the committee that will oversee the restoration. “We had some momentum with people wanting to do something,” and they want to keep it going.
“We want to put it out there (that we’re looking for help),” said Kip Morrow, another Hibernian committee member. “It’s going to be rebuilt.”
The memorial was destroyed early March 28 after a reported police-officer-involved shooting incident on Garden Avenue and subsequent high-speed pursuit on East State Street. A small SUV careened off the north side of East State, down an embankment at War Vets Park, and crashed into the memorial, shattering the stone construction.
The incident remains under investigation by state police and few details have been released.
The Hibernians are hoping for a rededication in spring 2022, but they indicate they are going to need all the help they can get.
It has been estimated that it will take about $7,000 to repair rebuild the monument, with almost all of the labor done by Hibernian members. The memorial wasn’t insured because it’s located on city property, on the inside of the park facing East State Street and is surrounded by several bushes and trees.
Oddly, none of the shrubs immediately surrounding the circular brick base for the monument were destroyed in the accident. Only three of the dozens of stones, fitted to form the memorial, need to be replaced due to damage.
The Olean memorial was dedicated in 2000, marking a 150th anniversary of the Irish potato famine, and meant for the entire area. Unfortunately, there were no plans or measurements kept of the original, but photos in the Hibernian archives will help get it close.
“It’s essentially going to look the same except maybe the plaque with John’s name,” said Dougherty. “It may go on the memorial.”
The top of the Irish Famine Memorial includes a large stone from Cobb Harbor of Cork, Ireland, from where many Irish departed to escape the death and disease caused by famine.
The stone was given to Olean by the Western New York Irish Famine Commemorative Committee because of the support and funding the AOH in Olean, and the surrounding community, gave to Buffalo’s memorial.
“We chose to call it the Irish Famine Memorial for the Southern Tier because we wanted the Irish-American community from Jamestown to Hornell and from Ellicottville to Wellsville to identify with this memorial and to help us build it,” said John Walsh, at the time, who’s idea it was to build the monument.
AOH hopes the Southern Tier will respond as they did 20 years ago.
If you’d like to help rebuild the Irish Famine Memorial, please mail to Ancient Order of Hibernians, P.O. Box 37, Olean, N.Y., 14760. Please note in the memo section that the donation should be used for the Irish Famine Memorial.