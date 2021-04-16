OLEAN — Mark Heister, chief financial officer of new business development for Cutco Corporation, will be promoted to chief financial officer, effective July 1.
Heister first joined the company in 1984 in a temporary position, then returned to Cutco subsidiary Vector Marketing Corporation in May 1988 as a field service assistant.
Since then, he has held several positions, including customer service and product representative, staff accountant, general ledger supervisor, general ledger manager, general ledger and legal affairs manager, accounting manager, controller and Vector chief financial officer. He assumed his current position on Jan. 1, 2015.
Heister is a graduate of Jamestown Community College and Empire State College; he also holds a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University. He lives in Olean with his wife, Kimberly. They have three daughters, Ciara, Calista and Marina.