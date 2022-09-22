Heberling succeeds Keis as county GOP chairman

Mark Haberling of Farmersville was elected by the Cattaraugus County Republican Committee to succeed Robert C. Keis Sr. as chairman.
Heberling, a retired state Department of Transportation employee, resigned earlier this year as deputy supervisor in Farmersville, where he found himself increasingly isolated in his fight against the Alle-Catt Wind Farm.
He and his wife, Ginger Schroder, an attorney and county legislator, operate Waverly Pond Farm in Farmersville and are involved in community-supported agriculture
Keis held the post for eight years, succeeding Paula Synder of Olean.
In his remarks to the about 40 members of the county Republican Committee meeting at the Town Center in Ellicottville, Heberling listed several initiatives he’s interested in starting.
One idea is to establish a chapter of the 100-year-old New York State Federation of Women.
He also wants to try to engage younger people into Republican politics and to create a website for the Cattaraugus County Republican Party and take advantage of technology and engage younger people.
The committee re-elected Andrew Burr men’s vice chairman and Cortney Spittler women’s vice chairman, Kelly Brisky treasurer and Linda Milks secretary.
The committee endorsed Judge Ronald Ploetz for county judge and Acting County Clerk Darrell Klute to be elected to the position.
