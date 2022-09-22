Heberling succeeds Keis as county GOP chairman

Outgoing Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., (left) congratulates Mark Heberling who was elected by the county GOP Committee to succeed him Wednesday night

 Photo provided

Mark Haberling of Farmersville was elected by the Cattaraugus County Republican Committee to succeed Robert C. Keis Sr. as chairman.

Heberling, a retired state Department of Transportation employee, resigned earlier this year as deputy supervisor in Farmersville, where he found himself increasingly isolated in his fight against the Alle-Catt Wind Farm.

