ALBANY (TNS) — State Assembly Democrats on Monday unanimously nominated Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie for another two-year term as speaker of the house.
Heastie thanked his fellow Assembly members for the vote of confidence in a news release Monday afternoon announcing his nomination.
“I am thankful for their unwavering commitment to putting New York families first and their continued faith in my leadership,” Heastie said. “It has undoubtedly been a challenging year for our state and the nation, but New Yorkers are no stranger to adversity and we always rise to the challenge.”
Heastie pledged to have the body’s core values guide them in the years ahead, including maintaining a commitment to quality education for children and ensuring access to affordable housing, higher education and health care. The speaker also promised to build on the “ground-breaking criminal justice achievements” the state has made, while also ensuring New York continues to preserve and protect the environment.
Heastie called on national leadership to focus on keeping Americans healthy and safe during a time when coronavirus cases are surging across the country.
“We look forward to working with an administration in Washington that is competent, capable and will be guided by science and data,” he said. “Alongside President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, we will help get our kids safely back to school and hardworking New Yorkers back to work.”