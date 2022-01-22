Heart of Olean Mural by city native seeks community input

OLEAN — A project stemming from inspirations across space and time could soon be seen throughout the heart of the city as a tribute to the community being asked to help create it.
The Heart of Olean Mural, administered by the Tri-County Arts Council, is being planned for the Library and Liberal Arts Center on the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus, centrally located in Olean’s downtown business district.
And making this dream a reality is Meg Saligman, an Olean native and world-renowned artist, who plans to create the mural this summer with the community’s help.
“After the past two years, how wonderful to give people an opportunity for celebration and the experience of beauty,” she said. “The timing now, to be able to have things a community can work together on, is a wonderful thing.”
Saligman still views Olean as her hometown and is very interested in cultivating more public art here. She is donating her time and talent to the project in memory of her father, long-time Olean attorney Donald Fish, who passed away last summer.
“I had always promised him a painting over the fireplace that I never delivered, so I thought that now it could be a good thing in his memory and, with a lot of love, make a painting in Olean and leave it in the city,” she said.
Saligman said she was struck by the building’s unique lines and its visibility from North Union Street, the Olean Center Mall and much of the downtown business district. The size of the completed mural will depend on the funds raised and number of collaborators, but the space they’re working with is about 6,000 square feet.
“Tri-County Arts had an idea for a program like this, and it ended up working together,” she said. “One of the things I love about this project is there’s an art organization within the community at the helm, which I think is a fabulous way to start a public art project.”
Saligman is collaborating with the Arts Council to use this project as a steppingstone to bring more public art to Olean.
“We would very much like this to be a pilot of sorts for future projects,” she added. “I really believe in the power of people being able to creat things with their own hands.”
However, Saligman and the arts council want the community — from businesses, residents, students and local artists — to be very involved. She would work with the students and local artists to teach her techniques and leave them with the community to use on future mural projects in the city once the Heart of Olean Mural is complete.
“We have had public meet-and-greets with the arts council, JCC community and the Olean community at large,” Saligman said. “We’re also at the beginning of our content search and are seeking public participation.”
To bring the “Heart of Olean” to life, Saligman and the arts council are asking for photo submissions showing scenes from the Olean area and a short description. The photos can be of anything and from any time as long as they were taken in and around the city.
“The result of this going to be a visual image, so photos can be a good, virtual way for people to become engaged with the project,” she said. “We’re looking for the beautiful, the wacky, the inspired, something near and dear to your heart.”
The project’s expected budget is $100,000 with the bulk going toward scissor and ariel lifts, paints and salary/stipends for the trained artists that will be on-site. The arts council is also looking for businesses that may be willing to donate the use of the lifts if available. Any funds that are not used on the Heart of Olean Mural will be left with the Tri-County Arts Council for future public art projects in Olean.
Saligman plans to work on the content, vision and design phase this spring and, once that is funded and design approved, the project would take eight to 12 weeks on site.
“Our plan now is to design and fundraiser for the winter and spring, to plan logistics and get our team set up in the spring and to begin painting and installation this summer,” she said. “We realize this is a quick timeline for such a project, yet we feel this is a good time for this to be taking place.”
Saligman, based in Philadelphia for the past few decades, has produced more than 40 permanent artworks in the United States and internationally in the past 25 years.
Saligman told the Times Herald in November 2019 that she frequently visited her hometown. A 1983 graduate of Olean High School, she attended Parsons School of Design in New York City and Washington University in St. Louis.
As a teenager, she earned a spot on Olean High School’s Wall of Fame for her art projects. Saligman gained more national recognition in 2019 when one of her well-known murals served as a backdrop in an episode of “This Is Us,” the hit television series.
The mural, titled “Common Threads,” is located on a building at Broad and Spring Garden streets in the Center City area of Philadelphia.
According to her website, Saligman focuses on “community engagement, collaboration, and facilitating social exchange in pursuit of shared experience” and “consistently amplifies local culture in her designs.”
Anyone who wishes to help fund this project can go to the Tri-County Arts Council Facebook page at facebook.com/Heart.of.Olean.Mural. The public can use this page to submit photos and stories that will inspire the mural design, or drop off or mail photos to Tri-County Arts Council.
To donate to the project, visit tricountyartscouncil.org/heart-of-olean-mural-program/ or call (716) 372-7455.