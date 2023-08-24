LITTLE VALLEY — An updated ban on smoking on county property will be up for public comment in September.
A public hearing on the local law was approved unanimously without comment on Wednesday, setting the stage for a hearing at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 13 in the legislative chambers of the county office building.
“It is the intent of this Local Law to preserve and improve the public health,” the proposed law states, “by limiting the exposure of the public to environmental tobacco smoke or vapor caused by the use of tobacco, cannabis, nicotine, vaping and other like substances by banning smoking and vaping of all products on County owned, leased or occupied properties.”
The definition of county property includes owned or leased vehicles; inside any owned or leased buildings, structures and facilities; and outdoors of county property, including within 100 feet of county property. Under the law, designated smoking areas will remain unaffected as provided in the Cattaraugus County Smoke Free Workplace Policy and via collective bargaining agreements.
The law replaces a 2000 law limiting smoking on county property. That law, however, does not include cannabis, made legal in 2021 by the state. Unlike most states that have legalized cannabis, New York does not have a prohibition on usage in public spaces. The previous county smoking law also did not include e-cigarettes or vaping products.
If approved, the new law will take effect Oct. 1.
Indoors smoking in workplaces is banned under the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act without a waiver, while state law also bans smoking cannabis wherever smoking tobacco is also banned. Other municipalities have implemented smoking bans, such as a ban on smoking in Olean city parks approved in 2019.
According to a report issued by the state Department of Health Bureau of Tobacco Control in July, 15.4% of Cattaraugus County residents smoke tobacco, roughly in the middle of the state’s counties. Statewide, the average is 12% of adults, while 23.8% of adults in Allegany County smoke — the third-highest rate in the state.