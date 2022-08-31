A motions hearing and status conference in the Capitol riot case against a Kane, Pa., woman, Pauline Bauer, has been postponed.
The hearings had been scheduled for Aug. 25, but were rescheduled to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 before Judge Trevor N. McFadden in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Bauer, 54, remains incarcerated, as she has been since a hearing on Sept. 17 for allegedly failing to comply with conditions of her pretrial release.
Among the motions to be heard are another motion for Bauer’s release from detention, to dismiss the count of her indictment that deals with obstructing an official proceeding and to hold an evidentiary hearing in support of Bauer’s claim of selective prosecution.
The U.S. Attorney’s office, through government trial attorney Joseph McFarlane, has opposed Bauer’s release, saying it is “nothing more than yet another attempt to re-litigate this court’s detention order,” which has been affirmed on appeal.
He listed reasons for the government’s position, including her non-compliance with pretrial services and her behavior when she’s been before the judge. Two prior motions have been denied, McFarlane indicated, and there are no new issues, nor allegations of errors of the court in the new motion to merit its consideration.
Prosecutors have said video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.