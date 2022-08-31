Bauer

Pauline Bauer

 Photo provided

A motions hearing and status conference in the Capitol riot case against a Kane, Pa., woman, Pauline Bauer, has been postponed.

The hearings had been scheduled for Aug. 25, but were rescheduled to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 before Judge Trevor N. McFadden in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

