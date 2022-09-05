LOCKPORT (TNS) — Union healthcare workers at Elderwood at Lockport have voted to give the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East authority to commence five-day strikes at the facility, along with members at five other facilities: Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler's Green Manor, Humboldt House and Gowanda Nursing & Rehabilitation.

In the wake of the union succeeding in ratifying contracts in other Western New York health facilities last week, Grace Bogdanove, 1199SEIU vice president for WNY Home Division, was only able to say that, "We will continue to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that meets the area standards set at other facilities in WNY."

