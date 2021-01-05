OLEAN — The report of 34 positive COVID-19 cases at Eden Heights of Olean last week was addressed Monday by Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director in Cattaraugus County.
The assisted-living facility, which had been contacted by the Olean Times Herald last week for comments on the status of the residents who tested positive, did not return calls or emails.
In commenting on assisted-living or nursing facilities’ obligation for reporting cases of COVID-19, Watkins said skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are expected to report the cases to the public, including families.
“They should be able to (provide) that information, they should not be holding it,” Watkins said of federal laws in place that require this transparency. “It’s public information and there is no need to hold back on the information.”
He said this information holds true for other facilities such as jails.
“This is public information, and it is nothing that wouldn’t normally get out to the public,” Watkins added. “Oftentimes a facility will do a press release in addition to that.”
According to state statistics provided by Watkins’ office, the number of nursing home deaths in the county are currently at three. This is part of the 53 deaths in the county that have been attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Watkins said it is hoped the COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to all nursing homes and other facilities in the county.
“I’m hoping the vaccines will help reduce the number of positive cases we’re seeing, especially in the nursing homes,” Watkins lamented. “They are some of the first ones that should have been vaccinated — and we’re still waiting for a number of our nursing homes to get vaccinated.”