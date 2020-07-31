ISCHUA — The Cattaraugus County Health Department is looking for help from the public in locating a dog that bit an 11-year-old boy Thursday morning in Ischua.
The department wants to locate the dog to prevent the child from having to undergo rabies post-exposure shots, health officials said.
The dog bite occurred about 11 a.m. Thursday along Route 16 between the hamlet of Ischua and Interstate 86. The long-haired, medium-size dog is described as being white with brown patches.
Anyone with information on the location of the dog is asked to call 373-8050.