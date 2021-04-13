Editor’s Note: As April is Child Abuse Prevention month, Directions in Independent Living Inc. is sharing the hope it offers children of abuse. Directions is a United Way of Cattaraugus County grant funding recipient.
OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties offers a multi-systemic approach to supporting children who have been abused. Professionals offer a healing path for children, youth and adults struggling with behavioral issues, stemming from early life abuse.
“We use a trauma-informed approach in providing care,” Sue Hannon, Directions’ Mental Health Program manager, said, adding the agency is involved with the Trauma-Informed Care Coalition in Cattaraugus County.
“All our providers are aware of the principles involved in setting up trauma-informed care,” she said. “We know adverse childhood experiences (ACES) have an impact on a child’s future health, both behavioral and physical.”
By affirming the child’s self-esteem through listening and peer-to-peer support, Direction’s care coordinators bolster a child suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD, stemming from abuse.
Candi Foster, Direction’s lead care coordinator of the Child Health Home of Upstate New York, CHHUNY, works with children and youth with mental and behavioral health issues. Her caseload of 30 children often includes children who were abused.
“I affirm, listen, encourage and empower,” Foster said. “That’s what they need. They need that person, that somebody, to tell them what they’re worth. If they don’t have someone to tell them what they’re worth, they’ll continue to hear the abuser’s voice in their heads.”
In one of her many cases, she supported a mother who has a son, 16, who abused his younger brother, 12. That older son was one of Foster’s CHHUNY cases.
“The son who did the abusing had been abused,” Foster said. “The mom was having a difficult time. I supported her through the whole ordeal.”
First, Foster contacted the Child Advocacy Center and called for an investigation into the abuses.
“Then, later, after her son returned after nine months in a treatment facility, I was able to sit with the mom and help her process,” Foster said. “The abuser had been able to work through what had been done to him and what he had done to his younger brother.”
However, the younger son had not been able to work through what had been done to him by his brother because COVID-19 prevented him from getting counseling.
Foster offered a listening presence, understood the pain the mother was experiencing and affirmed the entire family, allowing them all the space and support in which they could grieve and heal. As a child-abuse survivor herself, Foster brings a “wounded healer” approach to working with individuals immersed in the complicated web and pain of abuse.
In another case, Foster supported a young girl who was treated unfairly. She used her own healing to support the child.
“I wanted her to realize she did nothing wrong to be treated as she was,” Foster said, adding she empowers the children by helping them see the abuse is not their fault.
Another program offered by Directions that supports adults, some of whom have been abused as children, is Southern Tier Recovery Advocacy Without Walls (STRAWW), funded by Recovery Options Made Easy. The community-based program has two advocates who meet with individuals struggling with a range of issues by combining active listening and peer-to-peer support.
While Directions’ STRAWW program is geared toward adults, many still carry the emotional scars of childhood abuse. There is also a STRAWW program offered for youth by Recovery Options Made Easy.
“Peer-to-peer is huge,” said Foster, who worked with the STRAWW program for five years prior to coming to Directions’ CHHUNY program, where she has worked for four years. “When kids realize others have gone through what they’ve gone through, they feel so much better. When they realize they can be more than what the abuser told them, they’re free. That’s when they begin to heal.”
The Together We Thrive program, funded through a grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Blue Fund, offers peer-to-peer support groups for people from age 10 to 25. Emily Sullivan is director of the program, which is meeting via Zoom.
CoCo & Chill (Together We Thrive Program) is offered in three separate age groups, which include a Social Group for ages 10 and up (designed for students who may benefit more from social connection and special attention, rather than instruction), which meets on Zoom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; a Teens Group for ages 13-17, which meets 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and an Adults Group for individuals who are out of school and are ages 17-25 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Mondays.
In Cattaraugus County, 520 children experienced abuse in 2019, reflecting almost 30% of 1,000 children are abused. In Allegany County, 270 children were abused in 2019 and the abuse rate is 28% of 1,000 children. The national average is 17%. Data is from the KWIC County Report can be found at www.nyskwic.org.
In New York State, 67,269 children were abused in 2019, according to the latest data available.
For information about Directions’ programs in Cattaraugus County, Hammon at suehannon@oleanilc.org or (716) 373-4602; in Allegany County, contact Nancy Kehl at nkehl@oleanilc.onmicrosoft.com or (585) 296-3408.