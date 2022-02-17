WELLSVILLE — On Valentine’s weekend Wellsville teacher Lois Miller can usually be found sitting in a cardboard box in front of a campfire in the First Citizens Bank parking lot to raise awareness about the homeless in the community.
Not this year.
Miller put a hold on her annual campout in frigid weather — she will be more worried about rattlesnakes and scorpions than frostbite. On Saturday, she leaves for Tucson, Arizona, and the United States’ southern border, where she will see firsthand the plight of homeless migrants.
She won’t be just a tourist. She will be helping Franciscan Friar Father Joe Kotula hand out care packages put together by volunteers with Bona Responds, a St. Bonaventure University project.
For several months, Miller has been helping to pack the care packages, which contain donated, high-protein food and snacks that don’t need refrigeration.
“When I learned at the end of January that it would cost $1,000 to ship the care packages, I said I would take them there myself,” she said.
Next week the school will be on its February break and Miller, along with her teacher’s aide, Mindi Graham, will climb into a van packed with care packages to begin their 36-hour trek to the Grand Canyon state.
Kotula of Mount Irenaeus, who has worked on the border for 13 years, will be their guide to the site where they will work alongside the Sisters of Notre Dame to distribute the food packets and lend a hand to the migrants seeking asylum and entry at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of Entry in Douglas, Ariz.
Miller said that it has been reported that up to 100 people a day cross the border at Douglas.
Why, when others are skiing and drinking hot toddies or tanning during break, is Miller headed for a week on the uncertain border?
“I’ve seen the stories on CNN, but I want to find out for myself, firsthand, what is happening at the border,” she said. “I want to do my part. I want to do more.”
Miller has a history of doing more. Long before she started Have A Heart, her homeless awareness project, she started the JUMP Club at the middle school to give students the experience of giving back to the community.
Now, Miller says wistfully, that she is looking at retirement from teaching at the end of June.
“I’m thinking about the second chapter of my life and what I want to do with it,” she said.
Her thoughts are coalescing around helping others, such as hurricane, flood and tornado victims or those who suffer from other natural disasters. More than just sending a donation, she wants to personally lend her hand to helping others.
The border trip will give her the chance to experience the perils she might run into.
Is she afraid? She said her son called her to point out the danger she might face from others.
“I’m more afraid of the snakes and scorpions,” she said. “They say you have to empty your boots before you put them on in the morning.”
But, she added, “These days you can be in danger when you walk in a Walmart or when you work in a school.”
She also noted that she and Graham will travel into the desert where they will drop off water for the migrants. She isn’t sure what she will face there. But she is looking forward to seeing the saguaro cactus and having other adventures.
Graham will help Miller create a travel log of their adventures on Facebook. It will be called L and M’s Journey.
The duo will be flying home Feb. 27 and plan on having many stories to tell about how they spent their vacation.