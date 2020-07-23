When friends, family and school faculty talked about Joshua Ramos, they described a playful, positive young man with a contagious smile.
They also described the heartache they feel now because his life ended at just 19 years old. Three Potter County residents are charged with his murder. Ramos had been staying in Galeton when, in the spring, he was allegedly beaten, taken to the woods, assaulted again and abandoned.
His body was recovered July 6 in Harrison Township, Potter County.
Earlier this month, three Galeton residents — Felicia K. Cary, 33, Krysten L. Crosby, 20, and Kyle M.N. Moore, 29 — were charged in Ramos’s death after a witness reported the alleged murder to police.
Employees of Garfield Park Academy in New Jersey held a virtual memorial via Zoom earlier this week to honor the young man they knew. Ramos was a 2019 graduate of the school.
“He was so easily liked and so easily loved, and he was very loyal when he cared about somebody,” Ramos’s foster mother, Simone Cosgrove, said.
The school’s faculty and staff were so touched by Ramos that they planted a tree on school grounds as a place where they could reflect on his life.
A video of the planting, along with a collection of photographs set to music, were part of the memorial service. People who knew him told stories and read poems.
“It was so beautiful,” said Cosgrove of the virtual service, which saw more than 100 people in attendance.
She talked about how they met.
Cosgrove believes Ramos was in group homes since around the age of 12. He entered the New Jersey Mentor program, and Cosgrove would fill in when his regular mentor was out of town. She and Ramos became “very acquainted,” and it was eventually decided that she would keep him.
Cosgrove had another young man at the same time, and “they became like brothers,” she said. “We just became family. He was a good kid.”
Like any teen, Ramos had his likes and his life lessons to learn.
She said Ramos loved basketball, playing on the basketball team, and he loved cooking and took a cooking class. He loved eating, too.
“And he loved family,” said Cosgrove.
She said he was “easily influenced” by the people he was around, whether they did right or wrong, and his loyalty to his friends meant he would sometimes fight on their behalf. He would never start a fight, she added.
“I had to redirect his mindset,” she said, telling him, “You don’t have to prove your loyalty when someone else was causing havoc.”
Ramos had a “man’s body, but a boy’s mind,” she said, explaining that at age 19, he was more like a 16- or 17-year-old. She added, “when you talked to him, he was very intelligent. He wanted love and he was loyal.”
Ramos was happy to have a parent in Cosgrove.
Cosgrove recalled going to teacher/parent night with him, possibly being the first person to do so. He was “so excited” that he was running to get to the building, and he took her to every single class and introduced her to people.
As an 11th-grader, Ramos completed the program that paired him with Cosgrove.
“They were going to place him with someone else” — a thought that left Cosgrove worried about the progress that he made with her. “I knew if I let him go, (he’d) have to start all over again.”
She decided to keep him to make sure that he made it to graduation.
He did.
“It was beautiful. I was so proud of him,” she said of his accomplishment.
When he left home after graduation, he was supposed to go into the Job Corps. Neither of her sons wanted to leave her, but she told them they couldn’t live with her forever.
“I want you to do great things,” she had explained to Ramos.
As he started trying to make his way in the world, she had people she knew checking on him when they could, and she believes he stayed with family for a short time.
On March 23, Cosgrove received a text message from Ramos giving her a new phone number for him and telling her he was in Pennsylvania. He told her he had a new girlfriend and was staying with her family. He told her, “I may be a father soon.”
Cosgrove said Ramos was dating Crosby, one of the three charged in his murder.
Cosgrove reached out to his biological family when she did not hear more from him, and they also did not know where he was. One family member told her he filed a missing person report.
One night she got a phone call, but she ignored it because no name appeared on the caller ID. However, the caller — Ramos’s biological mother — left a voicemail. She was crying and said she needed to talk to Cosgrove.
She immediately knew something was wrong. Cosgrove recalls trying to be supportive to his mother on the phone, but having difficulty because she needed to deal with the information of his murder herself.
All the people in his life — friends, Cosgrove’s spiritual brothers and sisters, the school principal and staff — “Everybody was devastated.”
She wonders if it was his loyalty and desire for family that kept him in a situation dangerous for him.
“I think that’s what got him hurt and got him killed; he thought they were his friends,” she said of the people accused of his murder.
She talked about how quickly Ramos bonded to people.
“By him holding onto that desire so hard, I’m sure he ignored the warning signs,” Cosgrove said. She said, “When you want to see something, you see it.”
For Cosgrove, she lost not only her young son, but also a future with her adult son and his family.
“It was not supposed to end” this way, said Cosgrove. “He was supposed to come home a couple of years down the road” — perhaps with a wife.
Crosby, Cary and Moore all face murder charges for the incident that occurred, authorities say, sometime in April.
According to a witness who came forward earlier this month, the three began beating him in Cary's Galeton home. They later traveled in a van to Whitman Road in Harrison Township — the witness told investigators Ramos was still alive at the time — and then left his body in the woods.
Ramos's body was found by investigators on July 6.