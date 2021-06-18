OLEAN — Registered nurse Kristyn Hayman received Olean General Hospital’s May Star Award.
“Kristyn continues to be nominated for the Star Award,” her her nomination stated. “During rounds this week alone, I had several patients rave about her care, how she is very sweet and explains everything to them and ‘does not leave my room until it is just so.’
“She also received a huge compliment from a patient when she floated to the third floor.”
Andrea Bailey, phlebotomist, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s May Star Award.
“’Miss Andy’ must have paid attention in her classes and worked hard but her personality and level of care goes above and beyond,” said a patient who nominated her. “She is willing to take the time needed to listen and observe. She cares about my fears of needles and calmly can redirect the situation. ... She is exactly the kind of employee that our hospital should be proud to claim.”
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee at each site who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.