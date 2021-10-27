A minister said he aims to get Olean back to the “vibrancy” he remembers from the 1990s in his run for mayor.
Gary Harvey Jr., a staff minister at Harvest Field Ministries, is appearing on the Working Families and independent United People party lines in the Nov. 2 election. He faces two-term Mayor Bill Aiello on the Republican and Conservative lines (see related story). The city’s Democratic Party declined to put up a candidate this election — the first time in memory.
“I’m here to really try to make a difference,” he said, adding he came back to the city after almost 20 years “becuase Olean always held a special place in my heart, no matter where I lived.
Harvey aims to be the first mayor elected in the city’s history without the endorsement of a major political party. Since 1893, 39 mayoral elections have been won by the Republican candidate, 14 by the Democratic candidate, and one by a candidate endorsed by both parties.
As of Feb. 21, there were 8,297 active voter registrations in the city, with 36% being Democrats, 33% being Republicans, 22% as independents, and 9% listed with other parties.
The salary for mayor, set by the city charter and unchanged since 1993, is $50,000.
After graduating Olean High School in 1998, Harvey attended college and enlisted in the U.S. Army as a chaplain’s assistant. His service included a tour in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he said, and running chaplain services for his unit. After eight years in the military, he began working in ministries in Florida as well as other jobs including collections. He returned to Olean in late 2016.
“The biggest motivation is remembering the vibrancy,” he said, adding that the city is “consistently negative … unless you’re part of specific groups or know specific people.
“I want to be a voice for the people of the city,” he added.
The first priority, he said, would be job creation by attracting new businesses to fill in for companies like Siemens Energy that have pulled out of the city.
While aiming for high-paying jobs, “I don’t want us to be at the mercy of one specific industry,” he said, preferring a diversified manufacturing base in multiple sectors.
He said he has been involved with several groups attempting to draw more businesses to town. In addition, he said he would prioritize improving the cash flow into the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport in the town of Ischua.
“I’m not able to do it on my own — that’s something I’m very aware of,” he said, adding that collaborative efforts are key.
Harvey also said the city has made some strides toward blight relief, but said the city needs to do more to fix up dilapidated homes, rather than demolish them.
“The more houses you tear down, the fewer people you can bring in,” he said, adding an emphasis on new homeowners is important. “I don’t think we do enough to help them attain their goals.”
There needs to be a multi-tiered approach to lowering crime in the city and restoring public trust in the police department.
“If you just deal with the symptoms, you’re just going to continue the cycle,” he said, adding the city should work toward improving addiction services, education and job opportunities to break cycles of crime.
Harvey said that while he supports punishment for those who commit crimes, he offered support for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s police reform initiatives in the wake of the George Floyd murder in 2020.
“Some of the community views police involvement sometimes as a negative,” he said. Adding “there’s a necessity for more positive action” on police reform.
He said that improving and expanding communication between the community and police with a “tarnished” reputation “will help clear that up.”
He also said he would like to cut “inefficiencies” in the city government.
“I think there’s a lot of things that can be trimmed,” he said, adding that he would review positions to see if they could be cut without affecting services and lowering taxes.
Harvey was also critical of department heads bringing proposals to the council and presenting them as done deals.
“I think we miss opportunities,” he said.
Harvey noted Aiello has been able to accomplish a lot in eight years in office.
“There’s a lot he’s been faced with and challenged with and able to overcome,” Harvey said, but “I just believe … that we have an opportunity to step further into the future and really have someone be a voice of the people, and I’m excited to even have that opportunity.”