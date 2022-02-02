CUBA — New management drafts for two area Wildlife Management Areas are up for public review and comment.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday that draft Access and Public Use Plans for Hanging Bog and Canadaway Creek Wildlife Management Areas are now available. Officials have opened a 30-day public comment period on the documents, with the public encouraged to offer their thoughts until March 2.
Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area includes 4,560 acres in Allegany County, north of the village of Cuba. The area contains rolling hills, forest land, fields, and marshes, and is named for the large man-made bog on the property.
Today, the site is known for its upland game bird hunting, deer and small game hunting, as well as birdwatching and wildlife photography.
Several projects are planned during the life of the new plan, including creating 548 acres of young forest, creating 71 acres of shrubland habitat, converting 35 acres of shrubland to grassland fields, developing an Americans with Disability Act-compliant blind with trail and parking lot, and various maintenance efforts.
From the arrival of white settlers in the early 1800s to the 1930s, the area was farmland and drained of nutrients. Under the Bankhead-Jones Farm Tenant Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture acquired the area in the 1930s and constructed a Civilian Conservation Corps camp during the Great Depression, according to the DEC. The CCC constructed the large bog which gives the site its name. After 1940, the federal government leased the land to the state, with the state taking over the property entirely in 1962 and adding to it through several purchases.
Since the 1940s, officials have worked to manage the property for wildlife through planting and thinning conifer plantations, selective and clear-cutting of hardwoods, planting shrubs and developing small wetland areas, officials said.
In 1951, a camp known today as Rushford Conservation Education Camp was constructed at the northern end of the management area.
Almost the entire site is available for hunting and other outdoor activities, with the camp as the only zone forbidding hunting.
Canadaway Creek Wildlife Management Area includes 2,190 acres of steeply sloped landscape in the town of Arkwright, Chautauqua County, that is covered primarily with deciduous forest interspersed with conifer plantations. The area drains to Canadaway Creek, which runs through the property.
In conjunction with WMA regulations, APUPs serve as overarching guidance for providing public access to wildlife lands and determining public use activities appropriate for each area.
The draft APUPs for Hanging Bog and Candaway Creek WMAs complement existing Habitat Management Plans for each site and address management objectives for wildlife-dependent recreation, access features, and facility maintenance. Together, these plans form a comprehensive management plan for the WMAs and guide management for wildlife and public access over a 10-year time period, after which DEC will assess conditions and needs and update the plans as needed.
The draft plans are available on DEC’s website at www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/canadawayapup.pdf for Canadaway Creek and www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/hangbogapup.pdf for Hanging Bog.
The public is encouraged to submit comments from Feb. 2, to March 2, 2022. Comments can be sent to NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, Region 9, 182 East Union Street, Suite 3, Allegany, NY, 14706 or by email to dec.sm.Wildlife.R9@dec.ny.gov with the subject line — Canadaway Creek WMA draft APUP or Hanging Bog WMA draft APUP.