OLEAN — For many years, area amateur radio operators gathered once a month at a Bradford, Pa., restaurant to greet old friends and meet new ones, watch presentations on ham radio and talk things radio and otherwise.
That stopped abruptly in February 2020 when the restaurant that hosted the breakfasts closed suddenly. Conversations started about a new location, but those stopped quickly when the pandemic restrictions hit.
Last month, that finally changed. The breakfasts will again be held on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. The new location is Perkins at 2728 West State St. The breakfasts are open to any amateur radio operator or anyone interested in ham radio.
The path to starting the breakfasts started in October 2021. Bruce Osgood of Eldred, Pa., was in Olean, having breakfast at the Perkins Restaurant. Checking out, he asked the assistant manager if their side room might be available for a monthly ham gathering. The assistant manager said yes, and the monthly breakfasts had a new home.
Perkins has asked for a count on how many people will be attending. If you are interested in attending, call Carole McNall, (716) 372-5655.