OLEAN — Trick-or-treating plans, as well as an alternative drive-through activity, are currently being formulated by Olean officials — and the community is encouraged to pitch in and help.
“As it stands right now, trick-or-treating will go on in the city of Olean,” Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said Thursday. “That will be on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. My whole reason for that is that a parent can make the decision if they want (their children) to go out or not.
“And the homeowner can make the decision if they want to pass out candy or not,” he added.
Those homeowners who don’t feel comfortable with the activity are asked to leave their porch lights off.
Aiello said another activity the city would like to coordinate as an alternative event would be drive-through trick-or-treating on South Street during the afternoon hours.
“We were talking about this as a back-up, but then I was talking about this with the (Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce) and the conversation went to ‘Let’s do it anyway,’” he recalled. “Here’s what we’re going to do — on Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m., we’re going to be on South Street behind Lincoln Park and we’re going to line the street with volunteers. Parents will be able to drive the street with their kids and candy will be put in their bags as they hold them out the window.”
Aiello said the Chamber will work on obtaining sponsorships and volunteers for the drive-through program.
“I’m hoping to get at least 30 people (as volunteers), maybe 15 on each side” of the street, he continued. “That will give everybody the opportunity” to get candy.
Aiello said those who would like to donate individually wrapped candy or money to the Chamber to purchase candy are encouraged to do so.
“This will provide a couple of choices” for families, he commented.
Aiello said that by providing two events during Halloween, which falls on a Saturday, all children who want to participate in trick-or-treating will have the opportunity to do so.
“We’ve got to get some normalcy back into (the holiday) and I think this is a way we can do it,” he concluded.