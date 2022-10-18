SALAMANCA — Join the Environmental Education and Recreation Department for a Scary Family Halloween Bike Ride on Saturday at the Red House Picnic Shelter in Allegany State Park.
The Phantom Potluck will be held 5:30-6:15 p.m. Electric outlets are available for crock pot dishes. Feel free to bring a dish to pass.
Then from 6:15-7 p.m. will be the Halloween bike ride. Group bike ride using Red House bike paths. Dress up your bike and yourself.
From 7-8 p.m., enjoy bat chat, a 15-minute bat and spider program with naturalist Randy Abbott; games such as pin the leg on the spider and piñatas. The costume contest winners will be announced and prizes awarded.
Call the Environmental Education Department with any questions at (716) 354-6232.
