Hall of Fame Barbershop celebrates 10th anniversary

The Hall of Fame Barbershop, 309 W. State St., celebrated its 10th anniversary Friday. Sitting from left are Jessica Holland and Katie Guenther. Standing are A.J. McFadden and Tyrone Hall, owner.

OLEAN — Ten years ago, Tyrone Hall opened Hall of Fame Barbershop in the city.

On Friday, Hall, a master barber, celebrated the 10th anniversary with food and beverages for customers and former barbers who got their start at Hall of Fame, 309 W. State St.

