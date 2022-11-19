OLEAN — Ten years ago, Tyrone Hall opened Hall of Fame Barbershop in the city.
On Friday, Hall, a master barber, celebrated the 10th anniversary with food and beverages for customers and former barbers who got their start at Hall of Fame, 309 W. State St.
After 10 years, Hall figured it was time for a name change. The new name is The Original Barbershop — Hall of Fame Barber Shop.
“I want to thank them (former barbers) for the 10 years we have catered to this community — having them look good and feel good,” Hall said while taking a lunch break at his shop.
“There are several barbers I have trained who have gone on to further their careers,” he said.
Four shops in Olean and one in Bradford, Pa., are owned and operated by barbers who apprenticed at Hall of Fame.
“I can’t hold anybody down,” Hall said. “I can help them to the next level.”
A barber is a counselor, a fashion designer, a friend, Hall said.
“You can tell them what’s on your mind.” They are “stand up individuals.” He said he could teach people how to cut hair, “but you can’t teach professionalism, integrity and character.
A.J. McFadden, Hall said, “has been with me almost from the beginning. We are always moving forward.”
Hall said 2022 marks his 36th year of barbering. “I’m 50 and I started when I was 14,” he said. He’s worked in barbershops in Cleveland and Rochester and owned shops in Hornell and, for the past 10 years, Olean.
Hall also trained several barbers while he lived in Hornell before coming to Olean in 2012.
“I think I know a little bit about using the clippers,” he smiled.
The barbershop has moved entirely into the adjacent storefront while the original space is renovated to expand to women’s hairstyling and pedicures.
“I want to make it more of a family shop,” Hall said, adding he hopes to open it next summer. He’ll be looking for three women’s hair stylists and two for pedicures.
The shop now has a pool table, video arcade, popcorn machine and Buffalo Bills sports memorabilia. There’s also a learning center. “It’s all about atmosphere,” Hall added.
A Black-owned family barbershop, Hall said his shop cuts all kinds of hair. “Black, white, blue, purple, green. … I just want them to have hair I can cut.”
Hall’s other calling is as pastor of the Church Without Walls on West State Street.
“You have to ask yourself, what did you do to impact someone’s life? How good a person are you? What did you do impact someone’s life?” he said.
For the past three years, Hall and the Church Without Walls have held the Feet Heat fundraiser and donation of sneakers for area youth — just in time for the opening of school. The effort has resulted in nearly 1,000 pairs of sneakers being given to area youths.
“My goal today is to thank everyone who helped me get to this moment,” added Hall.
The master barber/pastor expressed his appreciation for the welcome he received in this community during the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner earlier this month. Hall led the opening prayer and the benediction to close out the dinner in a contribution to the evening’s ceremonies that was well-received by attendees.
Closed Mondays, The Original Barbershop — Hall of Fame Barbershop — is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Call (716) 373- 3263.