OLEAN — Despite two years of scheduling challenges, a cancellation due to COVID-19 and a registration extension, the 13th annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament finally hit the court in Olean — the only Macker in New York for 2021.
“(It) was a great success,” said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “We always pull from our ‘sister’ communities that host Mackers in New York. We rely on each other for teams, refs, and even sponsors — it’s a little intimidating to be the only one in 2021.”
The decision to hold the event this month paid off, as ultimately 195 teams registered with approximately 700 players — an increase from the 192 teams that participated in 2019. Exuberant crowds happy to be courtside again cheered on their favorite teams, happy for the warm, sunny weather after the downpours that marked the last Gus Macker tourney in August 2019.
Friday was the Paul Brown Chevy Friday FunFest, which included Corporate Sponsor Appreciation Day and the Sponsors Tournament, a mini basketball tourney modeled on the Macker that was open to sponsors who wanted to compete as well. Hall of Fame came through the winner’s bracket and defeated Southern Tier Realty to win the Paul Brown Chevy Corporate Cup.
Opening ceremonies began at 8 a.m. Saturday with former American Idol contestant Barry Fitzgerald, who sang the national anthem. Pastor Tyrone Hall of the Church Without Walls in Olean blessed the courts, basketballs and players with safety during play, and appreciation for that the referees and volunteers.
The Do Or Die Shot — a ceremonial three-pointer that must be made before the tournament opens — was made in honor of young Colt Matz, a Portville Central School student battling leukemia who has been hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo since early May. Colt’s cousin, Mia Herzog, had the honor of taking the shot for the Macker while Colt and his mother were watching through Facetime. Mia sank it on her first try, while Colt’s brother Jack and father Mike, and many other family members, were nearby.
“Our committee wants to thank the City of Olean, Mayor Bill Aiello, Bob Ring with Public Works, and their staffs for all that they did to pull off this great event,” Yanetsko said. “The referees and all the volunteers — hats off to them — we couldn’t do this event with out the help of more than 130 volunteers.
Yanetsko added that local organizers are in their second three-year contract with Macker Basketball and 2021 was the first year, as 2020 did not happen.
“We want to squelch any rumors that Macker won’t return in 2022,” she said. “Although GOACC has an option to do years 2 and 3, we could also not do them. At the wrapup in late September, both the Chamber board and Macker committee will review finances — if (revenues are) in the green, it should be clear sailing for 2022 and 2023.”
A complete bracket of winners and team information will be posted on Oleanny.com by Friday.
The major sponsors of this year’s tournament were the 46 corporate partners of the Chamber who fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to Olean. Other major support for the event was provided by Sparky Pizza; Third Base Bar & Grill; Universal Primary Care; Duggan and Duggan; Paul Brown Chevy; Financial Services; Howard Hanna Professional; Fairfield Inn; Olean Area Federal Credit Union and Peacemaker Mediation.
Next up for the Chamber is the rescheduled Golf Classic today, and the Allegheny River Running Fest on Sept. 11. For more information, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433.