LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County town and city taxpayers who disagree with their property’s assessment can appeal on Grievance Day in May and June.
Taxpayers may appeal directly to the Board of Assessment Review on Grievance Day or contact the town or city assessor to see if you can agree on a conclusion. If you can come to a conclusion with the assessor, it is best to have it documents in cases something gets lost or the assessor leaves.
If you plan to contest your assessment before the Board of Assessment Review, be prepared to tell them why you believe your assessment is in error. The assessor will also have an opportunity to speak before the board.
After hearing from both parties, the Board of Assessment Review makes a decision in private and notifies them of their conclusion.
If the property owner is not satisfied, they can ask for a Small Claims Assessment Review online from the New York State Unified Court System or seek judicial review in state Supreme Court with the help of an attorney. An Article 78 can also be filed against an assessor which would be heard in state Supreme Court.
A list of Board of Assessment Review dates for county municipalities, compiled by the Cattaraugus County Real Property Tax Services, follows:
Allegany — June 12, 4-8 p.m., Town Hall, 52 W. Main St., Allegany.
Ashford — May 24, 4-8 p.m., Community Center, 9377 Route 240. West Valley.
Carrollton — May 25, 4-8 p.m., Town Hall, 640 Main St., Suite 1 — Limestone.
Coldspring — May 25, 4-8 p.m.,Town Hall, 2604 Lebanon Road, Steamburg.
Conewango — May 23, 4-8 p.m., (by appointment only) Town Hall, 4762 Route 241, Conewango.
Dayton — June 7, 4-8 p.m., Town Hall, 9100 Route 62, Dayton
East Otto — May 23, 2023, 4-8 p.m., East Otto Town Hall, 9014 CR 12, East Otto.
Ellicottville — May 23, 4-8 p.m., Ellicottville Town Hall, 1 W. Washington St., Ellicottville.
Farmersville — June 1, 4-8 p.m., Farmersville Town Hall, 8963 Lake Ave., Farmersville.
Franklinville — May 25, 4-8 p.m., Franklinville Town Hall, 11 Park Square, Franklinville.
Freedom — May 25, 4-8 p.m., Freedom Town Hall, 1188 Eagle St., Freedom.
Great Valley — June 5, 4-8 p.m., Great Valley Town Hall, 4808 Route 219, Great Valley.
Hinsdale — May 23, 4-8 p.m., HinsdaleTown Hall, 4129 Route 16, Hinsdale.
Humphrey — May 23, 4-8 p.m., Humphrey Town Hall, Humphrey Road.
Ischua — May 23, 4-8 p.m., Ischua Town Hall, 1850 Mill St.
Leon — May 23, 4-8 p.m., Leon Town Hall, 12195 Leon-New Albion Road, Leon.
Little Valley — May 25, 4-8 p.m., Little Valley Town Hall, 201 Third St., Little Valley.
Lyndon — May 23, 4-8 p.m., Lyndon Town Hall, 852 Lyndon Center Road, Cuba.
Machias — May 23, 4-8 p.m., Machias Town Hall, 3483 Roszyk Hill Road, Machias.
Mansfield — June 6, 4-8 p.m., Mansfield Town Hall, 7691 Toad Hollow Road, Little Valley.
Napoli — May 31, 4-8 p.m., Napoli Town Hall, 4672 Allegany Road, Napoli.
New Albion — June 1, 4-8 p.m., New Albion Town Hall, 7151 Route 353, Cattaraugus.
Olean (City) — May 23, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Olean Municipal Building Basement, Police Training Room; 101 E. State St., Olean.
Olean (Town) — May 25, 4-8 p.m. Olean Town Hall, 2634 Route 16 North, Olean.
Otto — May 24, 4-8 p.m. Otto Town Hall, 8842 County Road 12, Otto.
Perrysburg — June 7, 4-8 p.m., 0460 Peck Hill Road, Perrysburg.
Persia — June 6, 4-8 p.m., Persia Town Hall, 8 W. Main Street, Gowanda.
Portville — June 5, 4-8 p.m., Portville Town Hall, 1102 Portville-Olean Road, Portville.
Randolph — June 6, 4-8 p.m., Randolph Town Hall, 72 Main St., Randolph.
Red House — June 12, 4-8 p.m., Red House Town Hall, 8642 Lonkto Road, Red House.
Salamanca (City) — May 23, 4-8 p.m., Conference Room, Salamanca City Hall, 225 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca.
Salamanca (Town) — May 24, (by appointment only), 4-8 p.m., Salamanca Town Hall, 4295 Center St., Salamanca.
South Valley — May 23, 4-8 p.m., South Valley Town Hall, 11888 Sawmill Run Road, South Valley.
Yorkshire — May 24, 4-8 p.m., Yorkshire Town Hall, 82 S. Main St., Delevan.