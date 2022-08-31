OLEAN — What is a squirrel selfie? The definition of selfie is a “photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media.”
Instead of sharing via social media, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce wants folks to share their selfies for possible selection to the 2023 Woodland in the City squirrel calendar.
“GOACC wants you to take a selfie with one of the more than 20 4-foot squirrels throughout Olean — pictures of families, children, teenagers and seniors enjoying the Woodland in the City Squirrels,” Meme K. Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber, said.
Area residents and visitors are invited once again to send in their photos of the Woodland in the City Squirrels to be chosen and placed in the 2023 calendar. The Woodland in the City committee and the Chamber are sponsoring the photo contest.
The calendar will feature the local community in photos with the squirrels. The photos should feature one of the Woodland Squirrels — maybe your youngster dressed up like an elf and with the Santa squirrel or dressed up like a fair maiden with the Knight in Shining Armor squirrel.
GOACC does ask that those in the photo DO NOT sit on the squirrels for the photos.
Photos can be dropped off at the Chamber office on Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; they can be mailed to Squirrel Photo Contest, c/o GOACC, 301 N. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760, or email them to tourism@oleanny.com.
Participants are asked to include your name, address, and home phone number. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
For more information on the photo contest, please contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433.