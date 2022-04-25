OLEAN — The first Health Home Fitness Expo was a success this weekend, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials said.
After 48 years of the Greater Olean Home Show, the first Health Home Fitness Expo was a welcome change to the two shows combined into one. Forty-two vendors were on hand and talked to expo goers on home, health, fitness and more at Good Times Events Center.
Although there was no admission charge to track attendees, Chamber officials said there were steady flows of expo goers both Friday and Saturday. Lower attendance was noted on Sunday due to the beautiful weather throughout the area.
The event was co-sponsored by their forty-five corporate sponsors.
"The breakdown of vendors were 28 home-related; 10 health; and 4 recreational vendors — the combination was a great idea,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “There was concern that with the combination of shows that attendance was not focused enough on one category over the other — meaning it’s not a home show, so we won’t go to it.
"We believe that the combo worked as our attendees were interested in one category and ended up picking up info on the other categories — win-win for all," she said.
Vendors told Chamber officials they were pleased with the opportunity.
“We connected with the Chamber back in February to participate in the expo — and although we were only available for Saturday, we received great interest in our farm and the many ‘horse’ activities we have at the farm,” said Bryttany Pfohl with Wolcott Farms of Warsaw. “Expo was an amazing opportunity to get our business name out there.”
The vendors at the expo were enrolled in a contest for “Best Booth” based on neatness, presentation, props, information, and theme-related. The theme this year is “Come Discover Your Inspiration.” Prizes are discounts on 2023’s Greater Olean Area Home Show rental.
Winners for 2023 Health Home Fitness Expo went to:
BEST USE OF THEME: VanDyke Agency of Olean and Great Valley
BEST OVERALL BOOTH: Olean General Hospital. Congratulations to both and thanks to the judges for their time and coordination.
The winner of the Raymour & Flanigan Furniture gift card, valued at $500, was Kathie Bump of Cuba, while the Home Depot of Olean's second prize of a Briarglen Fire Ball fire pit went to Krissy Wagner of Olean. Winners of the 28 basket raffles were drawn and called for their prizes.
The next GOACC events include the Magnificent May Mayhem May 20-21; Community-wide Garage Sale, on May 21, and the Corporate Challenge 5K Run/Walk, on June 23. For more information regarding Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce or events and activities, please call 372-4433 or member@oleanny.com.