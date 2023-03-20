OLEAN — Float the Allegheny was introduced in 2022 as part of Magnificent May Mayhem by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
For 2023, Float the Allegheny, set for May 20, will consist of both non-timed and timed regattas running from South Union Street to the Four Mile/1st Street in Allegany.
For those staying after, there will be a festival atmosphere including music, food, refreshments, cornhole and other activities.
“This was the first event that the Chamber has utilized the river,” Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO said. “Although only using about 10 miles of the picturesque Allegheny River, the event will use boats, kayaks and canoes as mode of transportation to those taking part in the float."
In 2022, 127 floaters took part — organizers are hoping for 300 participants this spring.
Float the Allegheny will be modeled after the Chamber’s popular foot race, the Corporate Challenge. The float event will follow suit with the goal of supporting companies in creating internal wellness programs and promoting team-building, fitness and friendly competition.
“We want our event to allow local businesses/organizations and residents to compete in a participative and competitive basis, while promoting fitness and corporate camaraderie," said Sarah Blovsky, GOACC member services manager.
The event will have a fee of $20 per participant and includes a float promotional item and refreshments — food and two beverages (alcoholic/non-alcoholic). The promotional item will be guaranteed to those who register by May 1.
The Olean Cornhole Club will organize a cornhole tournament, music will be provided by Cattaraugus Creek and refreshments will be available. Food vendors like The Pig Out Place and Hungry Burro will serve patrons.
Thanks to the Chamber’s 40 corporate sponsors, the participation fee is at $20. There are additional sponsor levels for the event:
• Wristband: company name/logo on wristbands for all attendees and four float participation tickets, $500.
• Magnificent May Mayhem (M3) party sponsor: logo on party signs and four float participation tickets, $500.
• M3 Bling sponsor: company name/logo on dry bag given to all participants and four float participation tickets, $600.