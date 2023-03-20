Float the river

Participants in the May 2022 Float the Allegheny get ready to launch their kayaks. The event returns this May 20.

 Olean Times Herald file

OLEAN — Float the Allegheny was introduced in 2022 as part of Magnificent May Mayhem by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.

For 2023, Float the Allegheny, set for May 20, will consist of both non-timed and timed regattas running from South Union Street to the Four Mile/1st Street in Allegany.

Local & Social