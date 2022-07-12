WELLSVILLE — The Great Wellsville Hot Air Balloon Rally will lift-off at 6:30 p.m. Friday and so far, everything looks good.
Balloon Rally Chairman Brad Thompson is keeping an eye on the weather, noting that it looks all clear for the upcoming weekend event.
“You never know. It is early in the week and the weather can change quickly, but it looks OK at this time,” he said.
He went on to warn that while the free event will start at 6:30 p.m. inside the entrance to Island Park on the Lagoon Baseball fields, the unique mass launch is often delayed due to wind.
“The wind kicks up about that time every evening and we have to wait for it to calm down before the balloons can safely launch,” he said.
He also noted that the 6:30 a.m. launches are also often delayed due to fog, as the rally site is on the banks of the Genesee River.
But it will be decided by Balloon Meister Scott Saxton who was selected by the committee to make the decisions and brief the pilots. He is a long-time flyer at the Rally.
That is why there is more to do at the Rally than watch the takeoff. DJ Jeff Wilson will entertain on Friday night, and Saturday night Lucky Number, a band from Hornell, will perform. The Rally will open each night with the singing of the national anthem and “O’ Canada” with a flag raising. WLSV/WJQZ will also be broadcasting from the site. There will be dozens of food vendors on site supplying everything from souvenirs to all flavors of food and beverage. The Rally’s own T-shirt trailer will also be on site. Both Friday and Saturday the balloonist will inflate their balloons after dark to thrill the onlookers and on Saturday night there will be an extended fireworks display.
This year is, the first time the event has been held since the COVID pandemic, making it the 47th year for the event which started as an airshow in 1975. There are 25 registered pilots with some bringing more than one balloon.
Thompson said, “That’s our average. It is down a little due to the economy. Some of the balloonists are having trouble making all the different rallies this year because of the high cost of gas and the cost of lodging.”
At the Wellsville rally, throughout the weekend propane is provided free of charge to the balloonists thanks to Short’s Propane and Gas. The Rally also feeds the balloonists, their families and crew on Friday and Saturday nights and at brunch on Sunday. Local residents are also tapped, when needed, to provide housing for the balloonists, Many long-term family friendships have resulted from the practice.
Parking on site is severely limited. Thompson said, “I think the best thing for parking is that visitors park in any of the three plazas east or west of the village on Route 417 and ride the free shuttle to the site.”
The shuttle runs throughout the day and night. There is very limited handicap parking in Island Park. The shuttles are school buses provided by the school district.
Each morning and evening members of the Wellsville Police Department will be directing traffic at the site.
On Saturday there will be a street festival on Main Street with food and product vendors, games for kids and entertainment and informational booths from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are four balloon launches Friday and Saturday nights and Saturday and Sunday mornings.