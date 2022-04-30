GREAT VALLEY — Dan Brown, a Democrat, had hoped to begin his campaign for the 58th State Senate District seat by now.
Then came Wednesday’s decision by the New York Court of Appeals that found the state’s new congressional and state Senate districts had been gerrymandered and were unconstitutional.
Brown, a Great Valley dairy farmer and town supervisor, had accepted the nomination by the Committee to Fill Vacancies when Democratic candidate Sharon Neratko of Dunkirk declined the nomination earlier this month.
He had planned to introduce himself to voters in the new 58th Senate District soon and begin his campaign to unseat State Sen. George Borrello of Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, the Republican and Conservative candidate.
“I’m going to wait and see where we end up,” Brown told the Times Herald on Friday.
Late Friday afternoon in Steuben County, Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister set a primary date of Aug. 23 for congressional and state Senate seats. The first proposed maps by the special master could be available in court as early as May 6.
In 2012, Brown ran unsuccessfully against Assemblyman Joseph Giglio. “I did my own legwork in that campaign,” Brown said. This time around, volunteers have come forward with offers to help, he said.
“Since that time, Dresser-Rand (now Siemens) has gone out of Olean and Wellsville. I’d like to see a more hands-on attempt before these companies leave.” The list goes on, he said: Olean Tile Plant, AVX and Olean Wholesale.
The Southern Tier is facing needs for infrastructure as well as workers. “There are 111 towns, four cities and several villages in the district as it was drawn. We need to look at things differently. Too often we rush to shut the barn door after the horses have run out.”
Brown said the addition of several southern Erie County towns to the 58th Senate District in the redistricting was understandable. “They are no different than many of the towns in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. We all share some issues.”
Like much of the Southern Tier counties, southern Erie County towns are heavily Republican, Brown noted. “It doesn’t matter when these factories are closing whether you are Democrat or Republican.”
As supervisor of a small town, Brown is used to working in a bipartisan fashion, but he can’t help but wonder if it wouldn’t be different if a member of the majority party were to represent the region in the state Senate.
It’s unclear now whether Brown and other candidates will need to circulate new petitions in the new districts the state Supreme Court judge from Steuben County has ordered redrawn by a special master.
There is a possibility that county Republican and Democrat chairmen could appoint candidates via a weighted voting system.
The state Board of Elections warned Friday that the state is under federal court order to hold the primaries on June 28.