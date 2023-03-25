Great Valley Town Board approves course for Happy Half Marathon

Runners from a previous year’s Happy Half Marathon and 5K head out from Holiday Valley. A majority of the course goes through the town of Great Valley.

GREAT VALLEY — The course for the Happy Half marathon and 5K at Holiday Valley that runs through a large portion of the town of Great Valley has been approved by the town board.

Event co-organizer Doug Bush was present to inform Great Valley Town Board members of the plans for this year’s Happy Half during their regular March meeting.

