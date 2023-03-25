Great Valley Town Board approves course for Happy Half Marathon

GREAT VALLEY — The course for the Happy Half marathon and 5K at Holiday Valley that runs through a large portion of the town of Great Valley has been approved by the town board.
Event co-organizer Doug Bush was present to inform Great Valley Town Board members of the plans for this year’s Happy Half during their regular March meeting.
“This will be our eighth year that I’ve been helping organize it,” Bush said. “What we’re looking for, as in years past, is the use of some of the town’s roads.”
The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 and includes a half-marathon, 5K and a Beer Mile.
Bush said the half-marathon would follow the same route as in previous events, going out of Holiday Valley, down Route 219 into Great Valley, going around Depot Street, Grace Avenue and Mutton Hollow Road before heading down Klawitter Road and then back up to Mutton Hollow and back onto Route 219 to Holiday Valley.
“We’d have a coned lane on 219 and on Depot Street, and Klawitter we would restrict to local traffic only,” he said. “The race starts at 9 o’clock, and we should be off the roads by 11:30.”
Bush said the only change for this year is their plans for making local residents aware of the event. In previous years, he said he would go door-to-door and hand out flyers, but several residents reacted to him being on their property in 2022.
“What I would like to do is put an event sign at either end of the road explaining what’s going on and then I also posted on the bulletin board at the post office just to alleviate any issues,” he said.
Other than that, Bush said there isn’t anything different from the previous years other than updating and renewing information, including proof of insurance.
Bush said about 500 people would run in the half marathon that goes through the town before the coronavirus pandemic, but he expects about 350 runners this year, up from 200 in 2022.
“Covid really did a number on mass-start events,” he said. “It’s up a little bit, but nationally events like this are still struggling to come back from all that’s happened in the past few years.”
Board member Sandra Goode said the half marathon is a great event for the town and is always well-managed with no problems.
Town Supervisor Dan Brown told Bush that the former youth camp at the end of Mutton Hollow is now in the town’s possession as the Travis Baugh Park and would be available if they’d ever like to stage an event from there.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)