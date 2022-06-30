Great Valley girl is Little Miss New York in national pageant

GREAT VALLEY — Emmary Rose Adcock of Great Valley is this year’s Little Miss New York Nation 2022 at the Miss America Nation Pageant in Chicago.
Queen Emmary Rose, 8, will represent New York as she competes with some 35 other girls from across the United States in the national competition Friday, and the Kids Multicultural USA Fashion Festival on Saturday.
Her grandmother, Ramona Ann Fridel, of Texas, helps manage Emmary Rose’s pageant appearances. She said it’s all new to her granddaughter because she just started competing and this is her first year as a crowned winner.
Fridel said Emmary Rose, who was discovered through Kid Casting, is working with John Casablanca’s Modeling & Career Center in Michigan, as well as America Kids Multicultural World.
“The competitions are not so much about the contestant’s look. It’s more about their inner-self and getting along with other and getting to know other kids who are different from others,” Fridel said. “They come from Asia, Africa, Honduras.”
The devoted grandmother said she travels from Texas to New York at least once a month to help her granddaughter with her classes and training. She said Emmary Rose is a humanitarian who is always concerned about the welfare of less fortunate children, and she’ll be doing a lot of volunteering when she visits her in Texas in July.
Fridel said she started her granddaughter on her path of helping others when she was quite young, giving from her heart and soul the last four years. Emmary Rose loves to make crafts, buy and collect toys to give to the kids all around her community and towns for the holidays or special times. She has also given her own toys to kids because she didn’t have money to buy new ones during the holidays.
“This is teaching her to give back, be thankful and to be understanding and forgiving to others,” she said. “Emmary Rose wants to be involved in the whole community by volunteering, mentoring other little girls and boys of her age and to make people aware of the America Kids Multicultural Organization. It will make her into a well-rounded, successful young lady.”
Fridel said Emmary Rose is taking modeling and acting classes to get her acclimated to speaking out loud, and she’s doing exceptional. She will graduate from the Casablanca center in September.
“After graduation, the modeling and career center will put her under their umbrella for three years,” Fridel said. “They will sponsor her and try to get her out there to get noticed.”
Queen Emmary Rose is currently seeking sponsorship to support her pageant journey. Sponsorship requests are used for expenses including travel, ball gown, culture attire, sport attire, boarding and lodging. Donations help her platform, “Kids Empowerment, Giving to the Children” and assist her needs. She will be featured in multiple magazines this year, so she can also represent a company’s brand in ads if sponsorship can be obtained.
Emmary Rose is the daughter of Victoria Fridel and Vincent Adcock of Great Valley, and she has a 10-year-old brother, Jayden, and a 3-year-old sister, Tegean. She enjoys playing the piano, dancing, sports, writing stories and making short videos. She will be a third-grade student at Ellicottville Central School in the fall.
America Nation Multicultural World Organization is a cultural activism organization and global outreach program focused on uniting a diverse Nation of Kids from under 1 to 17 years old. It educates kids about taking pride in cultural heritage, multiculturalism and understanding the importance of self growth. The organization empowers and brings more awareness to culture/heritage. America Kids Multicultural Fashion festival showcases various Universal/Cultural styles.
As Little Miss New York Nation, Emmary Rose is currently competing for the People’s Choice Award. Vote for her online through the Pageant Planet website through today.