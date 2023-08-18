GREAT VALLEY — Issues with non-Cattaraugus County residents creating unwanted noise pollution in the county’s rural communities has prompted several towns to pursue stronger noise ordinances.
Great Valley town officials held an initial public hearing Monday to hear from the community regarding what should or shouldn’t be in its own ordinance.
Another public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the town hall. The town board anticipates voting on the finalized ordinance following the hearing.
Town Supervisor Dan Brown said both Franklinville and Ellicottville were in the midst of creating their own new noise ordinances that Great Valley could heavily base its own on for some consistency in that area of the county. Frankinville adopted its ordinance Monday night.
“The present law that we have is very vague, very simple and very old,” he said.
Peter Sorgi, town attorney, said the ordinance would cover more types of noise pollution and have stricter times and uses for certain types of sound that are interrupting normal life in the town.
“Essentially, this prohibits the excessive or unreasonable noise between certain hours,” he said. “There are exemptions if somebody is going to have an event or something. Then they can come get a permit so that won’t be an issue.”
Brown said two of the most common issues have been people riding dirt bikes and shooting guns for several hours in a row, sometimes late into the night long after sunset. He said people are coming to the town from the Buffalo area and, in a couple of cases, as far away as Ohio.
Great Valley is expected to include an exception for agriculture use in the noise ordinance since there are so many farms still operating in the town, Sorgi said. Others such as church bells or school athletic events are also exempt.
Enforcement would rely on the county sheriff’s office or New York State Police. Because of the town’s rural nature, Sorgi suggested calling police about ongoing offenses since those are most likely to still be occurring when a deputy or trooper arrives at the scene.
Town residents on Snow Brook Road expressed frustration with a neighbor allegedly riding dirtbikes with friends on a track on property off the road, claiming it’s so loud they can’t hear telephone calls or relax inside with the windows closed and air conditioners on. Sorgi said the ordinance could include a section prohibiting incidents like that.
A resident in attendance who does ride dirtbikes said he is training for events but is also in the process of building an electric dirtbike to help cut down on the noise.
“I hope what we decided here ultimately makes the neighbors and the neighborhoods of our town get along,” Brown said. “If we have to force them to get along, and it’s the laws that do it, that’s the reason for it.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the issues with Airbnb houses and other short-term rental properties have nearly disappeared since the town introduced a local law regulating them in January.
“I guess no news is good news. I haven’t heard anything about it,” Brown said.
However, only about five people have submitted their applications, which is required under the town law, despite reports of several dozen operating throughout Great Valley. No one has been issued a license yet, said Rich Rinko, Code Enforcement Officer.
Because the addresses for many short-term rentals would be listed on websites like Airbnb, Vrbo and Guesty, Sorgi said his office could send out notices to the property owners reminding them to apply for a license if he’s supplied with a list of names and addresses from the county.
“If we don’t uphold this, all of it’s going to fall apart and all of that work would have been for nothing,” Brown added.