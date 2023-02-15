KILL BUCK — Three years after a proposed project to install a sewer system in the hamlet of Kill Buck failed to get the needed support, Great Valley town officials are trying again.
Previously dedicating most of 2019 and early 2020 to a feasibility study for a $3.37 million project in the hamlet on the north side of Route 417, a lower cost for Kill Buck residents should make the project more enticing, Town Supervisor Dan Brown said at Monday’s board meeting.
The initial project, even with potential grants, would have cost each household about $1,600 per year, which was deemed far too expensive and essentially killed the project three years ago.
“Now we have a chance to reduce that cost, because it’s not just the monthly cost. It’s the monthly cost on top of the build out and the construction,” Brown said. “They could have a toilet fail tomorrow and not have the ability to put a sewer system in, or even get a permit to put a sewer system in.”
The proposed sewer system would run along Route 417 from Great Valley Creek east to Sullivan Hollow Road, Brown said. With a some higher-density areas on Killbuck Road, Hardscrabble Road and Sullivan Hollow, the more homes that hook into the system, the lower the per-resident cost will be.
“The little hamlet of downtown Kill Buck is a beautiful community where the neighbors are right on top of each other,” he said. “What happens if those houses start coming up abandoned? Then what are you going to have on 417?”
Peter Sorgi, town attorney, said he has worked on several sewer projects in other towns since Great Valley’s first attempt, including Yorkshire, and they’ve received more grant funds than they expected or asked for, which have significantly reduced the cost per household.
“There’s a lot of money out there now because there is a push to do more infrastructure, and it’s based on need from a health persepctive, it’s based on income levels and a number of things,” he said.
Once a final cost of a new project is estimated, whatever remaining costs would be left over after grants would be paid for by the residents who hook into the sewer system.
“When we worked on this project in Yorkshire, the number we needed to be under was $650 per single-family home per year for operation, maintenance as well as debt repayment,” Sorgi explained. “It seems like there is such an abundance of grants out there now that it might be able to get us down to a number that is acceptable.”
Sorgi said talking to residents and helping them understand the cost per year is not only for the system but better for everyone health-wise and no longer having to worry about a septic tank.
“In that area there, because of the way it is, (septic tanks) can cost up to $25,000,” he said. “If you’re selling a house in that area, and you have to put a $25,000 system in if it fails, and many of them would fail, that’s going to be a huge thing.”
The town also authorized Sorgi to send out a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for engineers for the next three years. Even if the sewer project doesn’t proceed, the RFQ will cover any federal- or state-funded engineering projects, he said.