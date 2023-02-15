Great Valley town hall

The Great Valley Town Hall on Route 219.

 File photo

KILL BUCK — Three years after a proposed project to install a sewer system in the hamlet of Kill Buck failed to get the needed support, Great Valley town officials are trying again.

Previously dedicating most of 2019 and early 2020 to a feasibility study for a $3.37 million project in the hamlet on the north side of Route 417, a lower cost for Kill Buck residents should make the project more enticing, Town Supervisor Dan Brown said at Monday’s board meeting.

